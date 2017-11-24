Minister Bartlett welcomes Cuba’s New Ambassador to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett on November 22, 2017, met with Her Excellency Inés Fors Fernández, the new Cuban Ambassador to Jamaica at his New Kingston Offices.

The Minister shared that Jamaica has always enjoyed a strong relationship with Cuba, which he hopes will continue to strengthen during Ambassador Fernández’s tenure.

Ambassador Fernández succeeds His Excellency Bernardo Guanche Hernández.