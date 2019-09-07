Caribbean Airlines Partners With FEEL Foundation to Deliver Relief Supplies to The Bahamas

Piarco, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines has collaborated with The Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (FEEL) to support humanitarian relief efforts for The Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Starting on Sunday, September 08 and in the coming weeks, Caribbean Airlines will use its services to airlift supplies donated via the FEEL and Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) disaster relief programme, for distribution to families displaced and most affected by the hurricane.

Garvin Medera, Caribbean Airlines CEO stated, “We are extremely saddened by the devastation in Grand Bahama and Abaco, and Caribbean Airlines is doing its part to ensure that the much needed aid is delivered to the Islands of The Bahamas.

The Bahamian Government has identified trusted partners through which relief supplies will be distributed, and our partnership with FEEL allows the people of Trinidad & Tobago the opportunity to support The Bahamas through their donations.”

Persons wishing to support, may drop off donations of relief supplies to the FEEL offices located at: Warehouse 22, Unit 2208 Fernandes Industrial Centre Eastern Main Road, Laventille.