Planning a Tennessee Vacation in 2023: Tips, Tricks, and Places to See

Planning a vacation in the modern day is tricky as costs have risen drastically like never before. This means it’s all the more important to decide where the vacation will be well in-advance while also taking the time to build out an extensive travel budget for the journey. For those looking to save a little bit of money while also having a vacation that will create memories for years to come, it’s worth considering visiting a state that is less traveled as compared to others.

States such as California, Florida, or New York are examples of over-priced tourist traps around the country. Rather than wasting thousands of dollars on a last-minute trip to one of these destinations, consider a state such as Tennessee which has an equal amount of exciting locations to offer at a lower price. Learn everything there is to know about planning a Tennessee vacation today.

How Expensive is a Tennessee Vacation?

First and foremost, a Tennessee vacation may be less expensive than a trip to another state around the country but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be cheap. The cost for a Tennessee trip can vary drastically depending on the type of vacation a person is looking to take, but the national average for travel costs is a safe expectation to consider.

The daily average travel cost for cities within the United States is around $350 per day. This means that for a week-long vacation, a person should expect to pay around $2,450 for one to two people. However, certain cities in Tennessee have a cost as low as $1,500 per week, going to show just how much cheaper a trip to this gorgeous state can be.

Key Tips for Building a Vacation Budget

Naturally, a range of $1,500 to $2,500 for a week-long vacation isn’t cheap, which means creating a travel budget is a “must do” item for all travelers. The following three tips are the most important to keep in mind when tackling this objective:

1. Start saving money months in advance

Budgeting can only go so far which is why the best way to ensure you have enough money for vacation is to start saving well in advance of the trip. Months or more before the intended departure date, you should aim to deposit a percentage of your monthly salary into a dedicated travel fund that is separated from your normal savings. By doing so, a person can build up travel funds over time for a Tennessee vacation and potentially so much more.

2. Factor in activity costs on the trip

Activity costs are one of the largest categories in a budget and therefore require some of the most attention when building that budget. Specifically, think of the smaller activity costs that you will be forced to pay in addition to the larger costs. Whether it’s taking a jeep tour or going bungee jumping, everything will come at a cost which should be factored into your budget.

3. Consider alternative transportation and accommodation

Typically, when a family goes on vacation they choose to stay in a hotel, and they use rideshares as transportation. However, these options are quite expensive compared to alternatives that may possible be better. Rather than staying in a hotel, consider taking advantage of vacation rentals that are often far cheaper than other options. Additionally, think about taking public transportation to save costs instead of using Uber or Lyft.

The Best Cities to Visit in Tennessee

With a budget set and built, a person is completely ready to join the other 119 million domestic visitors who grace Tennessee with their presence on a yearly basis. Each of the following cities and locations are among the most prominent to consider when planning a Tennessee vacation:

Nashville

Naturally, a Tennessee vacation wouldn’t truly be complete without visiting Nashville. Serving as the most populous city of Tennessee, the nightlife and food scene in this city is unmatched by much of the rest of the country. Whether a person wants to go ziplining in the forests surrounding Nashville or would rather see a show at the Grand Ole Opry, there is something for everyone in this unique location.

Pigeon Forge

As a relatively unknown city to those living outside of Tennessee, Pigeon Forge may not be one of the first destinations to come to mind for a vacation. However, the magic of the Smoky Mountains in Pigeon Forge makes for a scenic backdrop to this unique town. Additionally, attractions such as Dollywood, founded by Dolly Parton, and the longest outdoor mountain coaster in the Southeast make this a must-travel destination.

Great Smoky Mountains

All travelers to Tennessee should take the time to visit the Great Smoky Mountains themselves due to their natural beauty and wonder. Centered right between North Carolina and Tennessee, this national park offers wildlife viewings, horseback riding, waterfalls, bicycle trails, jeep tours, and so much more. An adventurous soul could spend an entire week in this location without ever getting tired of the sights to behold around them.

Gatlinburg

Finally, taking a trip to Gatlinburg just outside Pigeon Forge is a great choice for anyone visiting Tennessee. As another city just at the base of the Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg is famous for its cabins which can be rented, and which provide easy access to the national park for those who would rather avoid camping. The city itself also has excellent food and offers unique sights such as a “walk under” aquarium and a gondola above the mountain.

The Bottom Line

When done right, a Tennessee vacation isn’t one that will be easily forgotten. There are countless amazing sights to behold in this vast state with many cities offering unique activities and cultural experiences to partake in. Regardless of whether you are a nature lover or are seeking an urban vacation, Tennessee has something to offer. Take advantage of all the above locations and more by building an effective travel budget and then hitting the road as soon as possible.