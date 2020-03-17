Curfew in effect for North Miami Beach

// // //

North Miami Beach – In accordance with the guidelines set in place by Miami-Dade County, a curfew is in effect between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m for North Miami Beach.

All North Miami Beach restaurants, bars, clubs, patrons, and residents must adhere to the following:

Under the curfew, no person shall be outside or standing, parking or traveling in a vehicle, unless such person is providing police, fire, or other governmental services, providing assistance expressly requested by police, fire, or the City, transporting medical patients, providing emergency utility repairs, or otherwise participating in, going to, or returning from work.

Any places of public assemblage shall be closed to the public between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The curfew will remain in effect until further notice. Any violation of these emergency measures shall subject the individual to arrest and criminal prosecution pursuant to Chapter 9 and Section 1-8 of the City Code.