Phentermine For Weight Loss: Benefits, Side Effects and Dosage

Phentermine is one of the most effective weight loss medications because it effectively suppresses the user’s appetite. Typically, it is combined with behavioral changes, exercise, and a low-calorie diet to help the patient lose weight. One thing that patients must understand about Phentermine is that this is a prescription medication that requires a prescription.

As a result, it may be difficult to access. Individuals who’ve unsuccessfully tried to lose weight without aids should contemplate using over-the-counter Phentermine alternatives. What must consumers know before using Phentermine for weight loss purposes? Below, readers will learn about the potential benefits and side effects associated with Phentermine usage.

Phentermine As Weight-Loss Aid

Several controlled studies have been conducted, regarding the use of Phentermine as a weight loss supplement. It has been proven time and time again, that a well-balanced diet and routine workouts are the cornerstones of healthy weight loss.

The primary issue is everyone’s body has its own biologics that determine the outcome. Even with a well-balanced diet and frequent activity, weight loss does not come easy for everyone. Overweight and obese individuals who struggle with weight loss oftentimes become yo-yo dieters.

A nutritional suppressant like Phentermine can help in several ways. It can aid in combating the factors that cause overeating and unnecessary eating. These are the two primary issues that lead to obesity.

Lack of motivation is another factor that contributes to obesity. Being unmotivated when you are only a few pounds overweight can be problematic. However, being unmotivated when you have already surpassed being overweight is an even a greater risk. Phentermine is believed to activate the fight-to-flight response. This natural response can boost a dieter’s motivation to fight food cravings and urges.

When used properly, recent reports show that participants could lose an average of 3% of their initial body weight after a short 3 months. Some might even graduate to 5 to 7% after 6 months. 5 to 7% could equate to anywhere from 10 to14 pounds for an individual who weighs 200 pounds.

Phentermine Uses

Phentermine is primarily utilized for weight loss purposes. It is typically prescribed with doctor-recommended exercise, lifestyle changes, and a low-calorie diet. The goal is to help the patient lose weight. Phentermine is regularly given to people suffering from obesity and other weight-related issues.

It is effective for suppressing the user’s appetite to make them lose weight. When using this medication, the patient can lose weight and combat the risks associated with obesity. For instance, it helps reduce the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol.

Possible Phentermine Side Effects

When the patient is taking Phentermine or another weight loss medication, they should be aware of potential side effects. Phentermine is typically safe when used as recommended, but it can cause certain side effects. Patients taking this weight loss medication could experience the following issues.

Dizziness

Difficulty sleeping well

Nausea and vomiting

Constipation or diarrhea

Dry mouth

Mood changes and irritability

Possible rise in blood pressure

While these are the most common side effects, patients may also experience an irregular heartbeat, uncontrollable anger, nervousness, hallucinations, and changes in sexual interest. Talk to your primary physician if you’ve experienced any serious side effects. Using the medication as recommended by your doctor can help reduce the risk of such issues.

A recent study revealed taking Phentermine for up to 24 months some participants experienced the following side effects:

Dry mouth

Insomnia

Dizziness

Increased heart rates

Flushing of the skin

Fatigue

Constipation

Irritability

Some of the rarer and more severe side effects were increased blood pressure, suicidal ideations, metabolic acidosis, blurry vision, and cognitive impairment.

Phentermine Dosage Recommendations

When consuming any nutritional supplement, the recommended dosage is always key to maximum effectiveness and safety. As a short-term weight-loss solution, Phentermine should only be taken as recommended by the manufacturer.

Phentermine is currently being prescribed in an 8-milligram formulation. Most practitioners prescribe 24 milligrams, which is to be taken in three 8-milligram doses three times daily. To maximize the effect, each dose should be taken on an empty stomach within 30 minutes of meals.

For more severe obesity cases, some practitioners tend to prescribe higher doses, ranging from 15 to 37.5 milligrams. To maximize the effectiveness of a higher dose, it is recommended to consume daily. There are two options for daily doses, which include at least 30 minutes before the first meal of the day or at least one hour after the first meal of the day.

Developing a dosage regimen will not only maximize effectiveness but also help minimize the risk of side effects. For example, higher doses taken before or after breakfast will rule out the possibility of insomnia.

Has Phentermine Been Banned?

Over the years, certain weight loss medications have been banned by federal governments for safety reasons. In the United States, the DEA recently warned against certain diet pills, including Phentermine. Nevertheless, the substance has not been banned in the United States. Americans trying to lose weight will have to obtain a prescription before they can acquire Phentermine. Getting a prescription from a medical professional can be difficult.

It is similar to amphetamine. Therefore, it is considered a controlled substance in certain countries. While Phentermine is a good option for some people struggling to lose weight, it may be wise to consider natural alternatives when suitable.

Is Phentermine More Effective When Used Alone Or With Other Medications?

Phentermine (Suprenza and Adipex) can only be obtained through a doctor’s prescription. The medicine works by stimulating the brain to release chemicals – serotonin and dopamine or monoamines from VMAT2.

Phentermine is an effective weight loss solution when utilized alone. When combined with a weight loss medicine known as topiramate (Qsymia), it is believed to be even more effective.

Summary

Phentermine should never be taken without a prescription. It is an effective prescription weight-loss solution, but not a miracle cure for obesity. It is only prescribed for temporary use for no longer than three months. Only people who have a Body Mass Index “BMI” of 30 or greater will be prescribed phentermine.