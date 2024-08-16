Dr. Latanya Benjamin Shares Essential Tips for National Psoriasis Awareness Month

MIAMI – August is National Psoriasis Awareness Month, a time dedicated to bringing together individuals living with psoriasis to support one another, raise awareness, and work towards finding a cure. Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition that affects over 100 million people worldwide.

The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) uses this month to highlight the importance of community and education in managing psoriasis. Living with psoriasis can often feel isolating, as the day-to-day struggles are not always fully understood by those who have not experienced the condition themselves. This is why Psoriasis Awareness Month is vital—it offers a platform for individuals to share their journeys, connect with others, and learn more about managing the condition.

Dr. Latanya T. Benjamin, MD, FAAD, FAAP, a double board-certified and fellowship-trained Pediatric Dermatologist and former Stanford University Professor, is a leading voice in dermatologic care, especially for children with diverse skin types. As the founder of Young Skin®, Dr. Benjamin is committed to providing specialized care for young patients, including those affected by psoriasis. Here, she offers expert tips for the South Florida Caribbean News readers to help manage psoriasis and improve the quality of life for those with this condition.

Tips from Dr. Latanya Benjamin for National Psoriasis Awareness Month:

Moisturize Regularly: Keeping your skin well-hydrated is essential in managing psoriasis. Use thick creams or ointments that help lock in moisture, especially after bathing. This can significantly reduce dryness and scaling, providing relief from irritation.

Use Medicated Treatments: Follow your dermatologist’s recommendations regarding topical treatments such as corticosteroids, vitamin D analogs, or retinoids. Consistency in applying these treatments is crucial for effectiveness.

Avoid Triggers: Understanding and avoiding triggers that can worsen your psoriasis is critical. Common triggers include stress, smoking, alcohol, certain medications, and skin injuries. Identifying these triggers can help manage flare-ups better.

Adopt a Healthy Diet: A balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and omega-3 fatty acids, can be beneficial. It’s also advisable to avoid foods that may trigger inflammation, like red meat and processed foods.

Manage Stress: Stress is a known exacerbator of psoriasis. Incorporating stress-reducing activities into your routine—like yoga, meditation, deep-breathing exercises, or other relaxation techniques—can help keep symptoms under control.

Stay Active: Regular exercise reduces stress and improves overall health. To maintain mental and physical well-being, engage in moderate-intensity activities that you enjoy, such as walking, swimming, or cycling.

Use Gentle Skincare Products: Opt for fragrance-free, hypoallergenic skincare products to avoid irritating your skin. Harsh soaps and detergents can aggravate psoriasis, so choosing gentle products for sensitive skin is essential.

Avoid Alcohol and Smoking: Both alcohol and smoking can worsen psoriasis symptoms. Reducing or eliminating these habits can improve skin health and overall well-being.

Get Adequate Sunlight: Controlled exposure to natural sunlight can improve psoriasis symptoms for some people. However, it’s essential to avoid sunburn by using sunscreen and limiting sun exposure, especially during peak hours.

Stay Informed and Connected: Keep up with the latest treatments and research on psoriasis. Joining support groups or online communities can provide a sense of belonging and an opportunity to share experiences with others who understand your condition.

Psoriasis Awareness Month is an opportunity to connect, educate, and advocate. By following Dr. Latanya Benjamin’s expert tips, individuals with psoriasis can better manage their symptoms and enhance their quality of life. Remember, you are not alone—support is available, and together, we can champion the cause of finding a cure for psoriasis.

Visit:YoungSkinMD.com or follow on Instagram (@DrMommy.derm) and TikTok (@dr.mommy).