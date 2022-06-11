6 Ingredients to Look For in an Effective Appetite Suppressant Pill

If you struggle with weight issues, then you know that losing weight can be a difficult process. Eating is not evil, and it’s normal to feel hungry. Our bodies need food to accomplish our everyday tasks. The problem arises when we don’t eat the right kinds of food and the right amounts.

When you give in to your uncontrolled cravings, it could lead to overeating, leading to obesity and weight problems. The good news is it’s not the end of the world. You can do something to help yourself lose weight and improve your health.

One of the simplest things you can do is take an appetite suppressant pill. Appetite-suppressant pills work by helping to reduce your hunger and cravings, thereby reducing the amount of food you eat.

People who combine appetite suppressants with an exercise regimen and eat a healthy diet could lose up to %9 of their starting weight within 12 months. There are many different types of appetite suppressant pills available on the market today. Appetite suppressants are available as a prescription or natural appetite suppressants purchased over-the-counter.

What are appetite suppressants?

An appetite suppressant is a drug or other substance that suppresses the appetite. Appetite suppressants help people lose weight and help deal with eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa.

Appetite suppressants affect your brain’s urge to eat. When your brain starts to dictate that you’re hungry, the suppressants kick in and control your hunger by making you think you are full, even if you haven’t eaten much.

Many different appetite suppressants are available, and they all work in different ways. Other suppressants block the absorption of fat or calories in the stomach, which can help you lose weight.

The recommended time to take appetite suppressants is in the morning before breakfast. Take your suppressant with a full glass of water.

6 best ingredients to look for in appetite suppressants

Weight-loss supplements contain ingredients that help you lose weight. Other appetite suppressants work on the levels of your serotonin or feel-good hormones. When the levels are high, it tricks your brain into thinking that you are full; hence you don’t need to eat. Here are some of the common ingredients in appetite suppressants:

Green tea extract. Green tea contains antioxidants and plant compounds to assist starch digestion and increase fat burning. Cayenne pepper. When you eat something with cayenne pepper, your body will warm up. Cayenne pepper is a thermogenic agent that helps your body temperature rise, burn more calories, and eventually helps you lose weight. One of the popular ingredients used in dietary supplements. Caffeine stimulates your brain to increase alertness and reduces fatigue. It also boosts fat-burning by reducing your appetite and your cravings for food. Nopal cactus. Also known as prickly pears, nopal is rich in dietary fibers and vitamins A, B1, B3, B3, and C. The fiber in nopal cactus will make you feel fuller and give you an energy boost. Garcinia cambogia. This reduces your appetite by increasing the serotonin levels in your brain. Glucomannan – a type of soluble fiber from the roots of the konjac plant. This fiber ingredient makes you feel full and reduces your appetite.

Best prescription appetite suppressants

There are numerous options for top diet pills that work over the counter. Some of the best prescription appetite suppressants that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) include the following:

Benzphetamine- a stimulant similar to amphetamine that affects the central nervous system.

Liraglutide – is effective for weight control. This is only taken by injection.

Naltrexone-bupropion- this is a combination that, when used together, can help overweight people lose weight.

Phendimetrazine- this is mainly used to help obese patients who failed to lose weight with diet and exercise alone.

Phentermine -This is for suppressing appetite but is only approved for short-term use due to the risk of addiction and potential side effects.

Phentermine/topiramate – this is a combination to help in weight loss. Topiramate makes you feel full and makes food taste less appealing, and helps your body burn more calories. This comes in diet pill form.

Wegovy (semaglutide)- this works by decreasing your appetite and food intake, preventing weight gain. This is available by injection only.

Possible side effects of appetite suppressants

While appetite suppressants help you in your weight-loss journey, they also have potential side effects, including the following:

Cough

Dizziness

Dry mouth or a change in the sense of taste

Fatigue

Gas and constipation

Headaches

Heartburn

Increased blood pressure

Increased heart rate

Jittery feeling

Liver disease

Nausea and vomiting

Sleeping problems or insomnia

Side effects from appetite suppressants are usually mild. However, if you feel there are complications and don’t feel good, stop taking the appetite suppressants immediately and see your doctor.

One more thing, appetite suppressants don’t come with a one hundred percent guarantee that they will work for everyone. This means it may or may not have any effect on you. There’s also the risk that if you stop taking it, you’ll regain whatever weight you lost or gain even more.

Who should not take appetite suppressants?

Appetite suppressants are not for everyone. If you take other medications like drugs for depression and anxiety, appetite suppressants may worsen your condition.

Suppressants may not also be advisable for pregnant or breastfeeding women and people with glaucoma, heart disease, liver disease, and overactive thyroid. Visit your doctor or your health care provider for a consultation before you start taking any appetite suppressant.

Appetite suppressants can be very effective at helping people lose weight. However, they should only be used under the supervision of a doctor.

No matter what type of appetite suppressant you use, it is essential to remember to take it as prescribed and follow the directions carefully.

Bottom Line

Maintaining an ideal weight can help prevent diseases and problems associated with being overweight, like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, etc. Do your research to find which appetite suppressant will work for you and help you on your way to a healthier lifestyle.

Appetite suppressants can help jumpstart your efforts to lose weight by curbing your hunger. However, don’t rely on the appetite suppressants alone and expect miracles if you want to see results. You have to combine the suppressants with eating a healthy and nutritious diet and regular exercise.