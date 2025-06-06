Peter G: The Rise of a Reggae Artist in South Florida

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Singer Peter G’s self-titled EP is riding charts in South Florida and Jamaica, three months after its release on Irie Pen Records, a company owned by singer/producer Hopeton Lindo.

Co-produced by Irie Pen Records and the Taxi Gang, Peter G is number 13 on Florida-based Foundation Network Radio’s Top 20 Reggae Chart.

It is also number 10 on the Jamaica Countdown Album Chart in Jamaica. Among the songs on Peter G are Not Taking No’and Let Me Please You. Both songs topped the South Florida Reggae Chart.

The veteran artist admits that, “I am a little surprised” at the response to the project, but adds: “We put a lot of time and effort into the EP. They are good songs and are well-produced. I knew we had something special but seeing the response has been incredible. It’s really rewarding to know that the music is resonating with so many people.”

He credits a strong working relationship with Lindo, whom he has known for over 30 years, for the project’s quality.

“The chemistry between us is really natural. There is mutual respect and understanding of each other’s creative style,” said Peter G. “We complement each other well, what he brings in terms of production and songwriting blends perfectly with my vocal style and ideas. It’s a real team effort and I think it shows in the music.”