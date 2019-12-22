Peter G does “My Wish For Christmas” with a Reggae Vibe

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Peter G makes no apologies about being a Christmas junkie. For him, it has always been the happiest time of the year.

After 30 years in the business, he recently recorded and released My Wish For Christmas, his first Yuletide song. He co-wrote it with long-time friend and fellow singer Hopeton Lindo.

“It’s my first Christmas song and I am happy how it turned out plus it’s an original at that. When Hopeton Lindo told me he was going to voice The Season, an original Christmas song at Willy Lindo’s Heavy Beat studio, I was excited. Hopeton suggested that I write one as well and the idea of a Christmas wish came to me especially since my mother is no longer around. This being a time of year we all wish for something or someone we long for,” Peter G explained.

Like The Season, My Wish For Christmas is done to a reggae beat and was released in November by Irie Pen Records, Lindo’s company.

According to Peter G, knowing Lindo for many years made writing the song a simple process.

“It was very easy coming up with the lyrics. Hopeton and I make a very good writing team, once we agree to write, the lyrics usually flow quite easy like 1 2 3,” he said. “The same thing that makes a great song makes a great Christmas song; good lyrics, great melody and a catchy hook.”

Born in Kingston, Peter G has done the Jamaica entertainment rounds since the late 1980s. A protégé of singer/songwriter and producer Mikey Bennett, he has recorded songs for Bennett and Sly and Robbie, among others.

In fact, his favorite Christmas song is written by Bennett.

“My absolute favorite is Mek The Christmas Catch You in A Good Mood by Home T. Everytime I hear the word Christmas that song starts playing in my head, it has the tropical happy feeling,” he said.