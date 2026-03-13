PATWA International Travel Awards Honor Minister Bartlett

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has been named Tourism Minister of the Year – Worldwide by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA). This honor recognizes his outstanding leadership and contribution to global tourism development.

The award was presented recently at the 26th PATWA World Tourism Leaders’ Summit & PATWA International Travel Awards. This event celebrates excellence, innovation and leadership within the international travel and tourism industry.

Minister Bartlett’s recognition reflects his longstanding advocacy for tourism resilience, sustainability and innovation. It also highlights his instrumental role in shaping policies that have strengthened Jamaica’s tourism sector. Additionally, he has influenced global best practices.

Minister Bartlett reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the industry and building stronger, future-ready tourism frameworks worldwide. “I have dedicated my career to strengthening tourism as a driver of economic growth, opportunity and global connectivity,” he said. “This recognition reinforces the importance of innovation, resilience-building and strategic collaboration in safeguarding the future of tourism. My focus remains on ensuring that the industry continues to evolve in ways that are sustainable, inclusive and responsive to the challenges of a rapidly changing world,” he added.

Under Minister Bartlett’s leadership, tourism has been positioned as a catalyst for sustainable and inclusive growth, through job creation, Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), wealth creation and community transformation. He fervently believes that all Jamaicans should benefit from the success of this major economic earner.

In this regard, he has championed the development of a social equity ecosystem that will give industry workers a greater sense of accomplishment, achievement and security.

The international accolade further reinforces Jamaica’s reputation as a thought leader in tourism resilience. It also highlights the country’s continued impact on the global tourism landscape under Minister Bartlett’s stewardship.

The accolade is the latest international award presented to Minister Bartlett by PATWA in recent years. Minister Bartlett’s previous awards include: PATWA Global Tourism Icon Award for outstanding contributions to the tourism industry, in 2024.

Lifetime Achievement Award

He also received the PATWA International Travel Awards “Lifetime Achievement Award for Promotion of Sustainable Travel & Tourism,” in 2023. Furthermore, he was given the PATWA Tourism Minister of the Year for Sustainable Tourism Award for 2018.