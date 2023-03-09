Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett Receives Tourism Lifetime Achievement Award

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, was today honoured with a “Lifetime Achievement Award For Promotion of Sustainable Travel & Tourism” by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) International Travel Awards. The coveted award was presented to Minister Bartlett at the PATWA World Tourism & Aviation Leaders’ Summit at ITB Berlin in Germany.

The PATWA International Travel Awards recognize individuals and organizations that have excelled and are involved in the promotion of tourism from different sectors of the travel trade such as aviation, hotels, travel agencies, tour operators, destinations, government bodies, tourism ministries and other service providers related directly or indirectly to the industry.

Thanking PATWA for the recognition, Minister Bartlett said, “I am honoured and humbled to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award. I am passionate about tourism, and I am equally passionate about the sustainable development of tourism. It is the only way that the industry can be leveraged as a catalyst for economic growth and the transformation of communities and nations.” He added that: “For long-term success tourism must be economically viable, socially inclusive and environmentally friendly. This award is proof that my advocacy is getting traction and has not fallen on deaf ears.”

As one of the world’s leading tourism ministers, Mr. Bartlett has become a powerful voice and tireless advocate for global tourism resilience and sustainability. Most recently, he was inducted into the Global Tourism Hall of Fame and received the Travel Pulse award for Global Tourism Innovation.

Additionally, he is the Founder and Co-Chair of the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) headquartered at the University of the West Indies, Mona, which is dedicated to conducting policy-relevant research and analysis on destination preparedness, management and recovery due to disruptions and crises that impact tourism.

Under his leadership, tourism has been positioned as a catalyst for sustainable and inclusive growth, through job creation, Public Private Partnerships (PPPS), wealth creation and community transformation. Minister Bartlett also co-edited the book: Tourism Resilience and Recovery for Global Sustainability and Development: Navigating COVID-19 and the Future,’ with GTRCMC Executive Director, Professor Lloyd Waller.

Minister Bartlett is currently attending ITB Berlin, the world´s biggest travel show and convention, which attracts thousands of tourism professionals and key players from the global travel industry. The event runs from March 7-9, 2023 under the theme: “Open for Change.”

In keeping with continued efforts for tourism recovery, while in Germany, Minister Bartlett and a high-level Ministry of Tourism delegation will hold bilateral meetings with other government representatives as well as meet with key tourism partners and investors.

The Minister will be the keynote speaker and a panellist during the “New Narratives for work in travel” ITB session. He will also give the keynote address at a Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council event, titled: “Celebrate Global Tourism Resilience Day.”