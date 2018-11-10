Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Wins IIPT Champions in Challenge Award

LONDON – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett is among this year’s recipients of the International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IIPT) Champions in Challenge Award.

The presentation took place recently at the International Travel Crisis Management Summit (ITCMS) in London.

The awards, sponsored by marketing communications firm Finn Partners, honor industry leaders who have stood forward in exceptional times of challenge and have made a real difference through their words and their actions.

Dr. Taleb Rifai, who presented the IIPT award, described Minister Bartlett as a champion in joining forces with global tourism leaders as a means of achieving destination growth and opportunity, especially when facing challenges.

He commended the Minister’s integral role in establishing the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre which will be housed at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

Hon. Minister Edmund Bartlett expressed his admiration for the IIPT when accepting the award, “I am honoured to receive such an award from the IIPT. I intend to continue my work to launch the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre in 2019 so that together we can carry out vital research and analysis on destination preparedness for crises that impact tourism and travellers visiting destinations all around the world.”

Other recipients of the IIPT Champions in Challenge Awards included the CEO of Nepal Tourist Board, Deepak Joshi and the CEO of the US Travel Association, Roger Dow.

Founded by Dr. Louis D’Amore in 1986, the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism is a non-profit organisation which works globally to raise awareness of the vital role that tourism can play to foster peace by treating every traveller as a potential Ambassador for Peace.

Additionally, it was announced that the ITCMS will transform into the Resilience Council, a year-round communications platform that will focus on the key areas of preparedness, communications, thought leadership, recovery and resilience.

Minister Bartlett will serve as co-chair along with Dr. Taleb Rifai, former UNWTO Secretary-General of the Founding Board for the Council.