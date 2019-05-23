Papa Keith’s Cease Fire Campaign Challenges Miami-Dade County Residents

Miami-Dade County residents challenged to put the guns down for 24 hours

MIAMI – It’s no secret the summer months in Miami -Dade County have historically correlated with increased incidents of crime.

Nationally Syndicated Radio Host Papa Keith, in conjunction with 103.5 The Beat and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Giméneze, are hoping to set the tone for the summer and bring awareness to gun violence with their third annual county-wide 24 Hour Cease Fire Campaign that will begin on Friday, June 14 at 7pm.

In conjunction with the Cease Fire, Papa Keith will also host his third annual People Matter Music Fest that same weekend on Saturday, June 15 from 12noon-7pm at Gwen Cherry Park (7090 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33147).

This annual festival is one that promotes unity, music, nonviolence, and community engagement. The music fest is free and open to the public. Attendees can register for free HERE.

Papa Keith has gathered top heavyweight celebrities and entertainers to help lend a hand. The performance line up features Trina, Ball Greezy, Sam Sneak, Briana Perry, Teenear, to name a few.

Kids will be treated to a youth zone powered by Humana Healthcare.MUCE will curate their signature hands-on art area activation.

Other activities for the day include a battle of the DJs, Udonis Haslem’s Father and Son 3 on 3 basketball tournament and Bryant McKinnie Flag Football tournament.

South Florida’s most savory food vendors and food trucks will be on site selling food.

Papa Keith is no stranger to doing community work. Throughout his radio career, he has also been a prominent and passionate voice in the face of activism. His many year-round community pop-ups have gone into some communities where there tends to be a lack of resources and often a great deal of hopelessness. His PK4PM team has been able to provide free HIV Testing, free haircuts, food, and other community resources to residents attending his events.

“I am happy to support my friend Papa Keith, the 24 Hour Cease Fire Campaign and the People Matter Summer Music Festival,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “Exposure to gun violence in our neighborhoods can become desensitizing, so we need events like this to raise awareness. All residents of Miami-Dade County have the right to feel safe in their own community.”

“I want people to leave the People Matter Fest feeling proud, entertained and most importantly– walking away knowing that their life truly does matter.” said Papa Keith, who produces all of the events with the help of his own personal funds and sponsors.” This is more than an event to me, this is a movement that we are starting. If we can save at least one young person from senselessly losing their life this summer through this event, then all this hard work is totally worth it.”

Sponsors for this year’s People Matter Fest include: AHF, Barzikay Law, Humana, DTLR, Hollywood Beauty School,Black Girl Sunscreen, ACLU, McDonalds, Nutrament, Finga Lickin,Black Economic Alliance, County Line Liquors,Google Inc., Tropical Fantasy Iberia, Pediatric Associates, Miami Car Credit, Brightline, and Grace Foods.

People Matter Fest is a vehicle from Papa Keith’s Papa Keith 4 People Matter or #PK4PM millennial movement and social media campaign.