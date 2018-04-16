Operators of Montego Bay Jamaica (MBJ) Airport Celebrates 15 years

MBJ Airports Limited’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations a hit in Sam Sharpe Square!

Montego Bay, Jamaica – Hundreds of patrons gathered in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, Jamaica on Friday, April 13 to participate in MBJ Airports Limited’s (MBJ) celebration of its 15th Anniversary as operators of Sangster International Airport.

It was a showcase buzzing with excitement as Caribbean Airlines, Club Mobay, GCG Group, Margaritaville, Hospiten, Jamaica Customs Agency, Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, and Palisadoes Co-operative Credit Union, joined with the MBJ Airports Limited’s team to mount display booths offering services and information to educate the public.

The airport operator’s booth featured a well-received exhibit outlining its contribution to the development of Sangster International Airport and detailing plans to further modernize the facility.

The festivities got underway at 12 noon with a live broadcast of MELLO FM’s Barry G show, followed by a musical performance by the Tennshann Invasion band.

The entertainment continued with Dahlia Harris and her team performing excerpts from the play “Dat a Gwaan Jamaica”, which included a skit that truly captured the developments and improvements carried at the airport out by MBJ. The day’s excitement peaked as Barry G marshalled the sharing of gifts with the community.

Three lucky participants walked away with airline tickets courtesy of Caribbean Airlines and Copa Airlines. Caribbean Airlines were on-hand to deliver two tickets to any of its destinations while Copa Airlines awarded a ticket, worth approximately USD 2,000, to any of its 76 destinations. Knutsford Express gave away four round trip tickets for its luxury shuttle service and several gift baskets were on offer from Palisadoes Cooperative Credit Union and Hospiten.

MBJ gave away lots of branded items as well as prizes from supporting sponsors. Participants in the celebrations also benefited from free blood sugar and blood pressure tests throughout the day from a well-equipped medical tent set-up by Hospiten.

The crowd was treated to refreshments courtesy of GCG Catering, Margaritaville Caribbean and VIP Attractions’ Club Mobay.

“It was a celebration very fitting of the milestone anniversary we are marking in 2018,” said Sharon Hislop-Holt, Manager, Commercial Business Development and Marketing at MBJ. “We are half-way through our 30-year concession to operate Sangster International and we are very proud of the progress made and partnerships we have formed with the community, stakeholders, staff and passengers. Today,

we set-out to engage the community and celebrate with our partners and I believe our objectives were wholly achieved,” Hislop-Holt said.

MBJ thanks all who participated in the celebration, especially event sponsors: Caribbean Airlines, COPA Airlines, American Airlines, Knutsford Express, GCG Catering, Margaritaville Caribbean and VIP Attractions’ Club Mobay, Cellairis Jamaica, Bhavela Jamaica – Tuff Gong Trading, Viking Productions, Y&S Enterprise, MZ Holdings, Cool Kidz and Deja Resort. Support from these sponsors was a key

contributor to the success of the 15th anniversary celebrations.