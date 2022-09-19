The Grenada Tourism Authority New Board of Directors

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) announced the appointment of its new 11–member board of directors. This includes, entrepreneur Randall Dolland as the new Chairman. Dolland holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance, from SUNY Stony Brook in the USA. Throughout his career, Dolland has served in various tourism related areas including as Sales and Marketing Manager for the former Flamboyant Hotel and as a director of the former Grenada Board of Tourism.

Upon accepting his new role as the Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Dolland stated, “I’m truly honored to serve as board chairman as for many years, I’ve been a stakeholder in this industry and can intimately relate to the challenges currently impacting the industry. In this role, I look forward to partnering with all stakeholders and strategic partners to move our Tourism agenda forward.”

Further appointments to the GTA Board of Directors are:

Dr. George Vincent, Deputy Chairman

Mr. Orlando Romain

Dr. Charles Modica, St. George’s University

Ms. Allison Caton, Rep. Carriacou & Petite Martinique

Ms. Jacqueline Alexis

Ms. Janelle Hopkin, Hotel Industry

Mr. Marlon Glean, Sports/Legal

Permanent Secretary, w.r.f Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Creative Economy

Representative, Grenada Chamber of Commerce

Representative, Grenada Taxi Association

This new Board of Directors represents several sectors of the industry, all of which have a critical input into delivering a progressive, forward-thinking end product. Their diverse and innovative leadership approach will ensure the creation of long-term sustainable strategies to grow the commercial and developmental interests of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.