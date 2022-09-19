Travel

The Grenada Tourism Authority New Board of Directors

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Randall Dolland - Grenada Tourism Authority New Board of Directors
Randall Dolland

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada  – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) announced the appointment of its new 11–member board of directors. This includes, entrepreneur Randall Dolland as the new Chairman. Dolland holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance, from SUNY Stony Brook in the USA. Throughout his career, Dolland has served in various tourism related areas including as Sales and Marketing Manager for the former Flamboyant Hotel and as a director of the former Grenada Board of Tourism.

Randall Dolland - Grenada Tourism Authority New Board of Directors
Randall Dolland

Upon accepting his new role as the Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Dolland stated, “I’m truly honored to serve as board chairman as for many years, I’ve been a stakeholder in this industry and can intimately relate to the challenges currently impacting the industry.  In this role, I look forward to partnering with all stakeholders and strategic partners to move our Tourism agenda forward.”

Further appointments to the GTA Board of Directors are:

  • Dr. George Vincent, Deputy Chairman
  • Mr. Orlando Romain
  • Dr. Charles Modica, St. George’s University
  • Ms. Allison Caton, Rep. Carriacou & Petite Martinique
  • Ms. Jacqueline Alexis
  • Ms. Janelle Hopkin, Hotel Industry
  • Mr. Marlon Glean, Sports/Legal
  • Permanent Secretary, w.r.f Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Creative Economy
  • Representative, Grenada Chamber of Commerce
  • Representative, Grenada Taxi Association

This new Board of Directors represents several sectors of the industry, all of which have a critical input into delivering a progressive, forward-thinking end product. Their diverse and innovative leadership approach will ensure the creation of long-term sustainable strategies to grow the commercial and developmental interests of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

American Airlines’ daily service to St. Kitts begins

November 4, 2008

I Do Barbados; The Barbados Tourism Authority launches its Premiere Wedding and Honeymoon destination website

September 17, 2007

Caribbean Tourism Day 2007 message from British Virgin Islands Minister of Tourism

November 5, 2007

Sports Illustrated Cover Features Swimsuit Models In The Bahamas

March 4, 2016
Back to top button