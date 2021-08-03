Bahamas Implements New Testing Protocols Effective August 6

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – As part of The Bahamas’ continued efforts to provide a safe and healthy island experience for everyone to enjoy, new testing requirements have been announced for persons applying for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa to enter The Bahamas or travel inter-island within The Bahamas.

Effective Friday, August 6, 2021, the following protocols will take effect.

Entering The Bahamas from Other Countries:

All fully vaccinated travellers, as well as children ages 2-11, will be required to obtain a

negative COVID-19 test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test), taken no more than five (5) days

prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.

negative COVID-19 test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test), taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas. Unvaccinated travellers ages 12 and older must still obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken

no more than 5 days prior to the date of arrival.

no more than 5 days prior to the date of arrival. All children under the age of 2 are exempt from any testing requirements.

Travelling Inter-Island within The Bahamas from the following islands: Nassau & Paradise Island, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Exuma, Abaco and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island:

All fully vaccinated persons, as well as children ages 2-11, wishing to travel within The Bahamas

will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test),

taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of travel.

will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test), taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of travel. Unvaccinated persons ages 12 and older must still obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken

no more than 5 days prior to the date of travel.

no more than 5 days prior to the date of travel. All children under the age of 2 are exempt from any testing requirements

Cruise Passengers

Guests on cruises that originate in and return to The Bahamas must still apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa and follow the new testing requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals

Vaccinated persons must provide a negative PCR test OR rapid antigen test taken no

more than five (5) days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas. Unvaccinated persons are required to obtain a negative PCR test taken no more than

five (5) days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.

All travelers entering The Bahamas on cruises that originate in the U.S. will be subjected to the testing requirements mandated by the cruise line and approved by the Government of The Bahamas. Cruise lines may have different requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests. Travellers should check with their cruise line for specific details pertaining to their cruise.



The new testing protocols are for all travellers applying for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa from Friday,

August 6 and onward. These protocols will be waived for any person with imminent travel who has

already applied for and obtained a Bahamas Travel Health Visa.