One Caribbean TV Journalist Melissa Noel Leads the State of Tourism Panel Discussion Hosted by CACAF

COVID-19 State of Tourism Panel Discussion Saturday, May 30th @ 3p.m.

ATLANTA – The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation (CACAF) is helping the community through COVID-19.

CACAF is hosting a free virtual series and outreach campaign called, Solace. Solace, which means comfort and consolation during a time of distress or sadness connects the community to resources from professionals in mental health, financial management, tourism, government, and education.

The program includes practical information and artistic content to keep artists, personalities and professionals empowered and engaged.

The virtual series, which is in partnership with the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, is taking place over a six-week period and coincides with outreach events for frontline workers in Atlanta.

The virtual content which began on May 16th, will be presented every Saturday at 3p.m. and will culminate on June 27th toward the end of Caribbean American Heritage Month. Viewers can catch the panel discussions on Facebook Live & YouTube Live.

This week’s panel discussion is set to focus on the state of tourism and will feature internationally recognized leaders and voices in hospitality management: One Caribbean TV & CBS News USVI, Multimedia Journalist, Melissa Noel will moderate the discussion and it will feature Yvette Thomas-Henry, Regional Vice President & General Manager, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner for the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, MP, Jamaica Minister of Tourism, and Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, Deputy Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation.

Viewers will enjoy artistic presentations from Author & Poet, Artemis Skye McNeil, Visual Artist & Fashion Designer, Tammy Gammon, along with Jazz Instrumentalists, Joe Gransden and Kenny Banks.

The outreach portion of the campaign which includes the delivery of warm authentic Caribbean meals began this month with donations to Emory University Hospital Midtown.

The meals donated to doctors and nurses are prepared by Caribbean eatery Tassa Roti in Marietta, GA which met all CDC guidelines for food preparation and social distancing. CACAF also donated handmade lanterns made by students from Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy in Atlanta. They wanted to thank healthcare workers for their sacrifice and hard work.

Michael Thomas, President of CACAF said, “The Caribbean has been seismically impacted by COVID-19. Many of the island nations depend heavily on tourism. Our goal during this event is to shine a light on their challenges and come up with solutions on how we can help.”

The virtual series and outreach are part of CACAF’s long-term COVID-19 plan to provide support, engagement, and information to the community.

The organization, which is known for cultural awareness, educational mentorship and aiding disaster relief efforts following hurricanes, earthquakes, and other natural disasters, is now focused on helping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the Solace initiative and to reserve your spot, please visit https://www.culturaltickets.com.