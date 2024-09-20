OMI to Peform at American Military Base in Japan

SOUTH FLORIDA – On October 20, 2024, DME World and Contractor Music presents the global singing sensation, OMI, live on stage at the Camp Fuji American Military base, located in the beautiful Shizuoka Japan. This mega yearly event which is open to the Japanese public for free and is expecting up to 40,000 people to attend. It will certainly be a night to remember filled with music, dancing, food, and fun for the whole family.

OMI, who is famous for his number one smash hit, “Cheerleader” will be the featured guest celebrity headliner for this year’s event.

This will certainly be an unforgettable night of festivities and fun, courtesy of the entertainment companies Contractor Music from Kingston, Jamaica and DME WORLD from Tokyo, Japan, who have joined forces to turn this long awaited dream into a reality. OMI will perform to the service men and women and their families as well as well as members of the public.