Olaide Banks: Unveiling His New Single ‘My Home’

ANGUILLA – Multi-talented, singer-songwriter and musician Olaide Banks is set to release his new single, “My Home,” on January 17, 2025. This reggae anthem explores the challenges families face in the Caribbean and beyond. It touches on themes like disillusionment, economic struggles, and mistrust of political leaders.

With its powerful message and heartfelt melodies, “My Home” celebrates resilience. It highlights the strength we gain from the places we call home.

“‘My Home’ is inspired by real-life conversations and experiences,” says Olaide. “It’s a deeply personal and universal story, one that I hope resonates with listeners and reminds them that they are not alone.”

Written by Olaide Banks and produced in collaboration with Dominik Gall for ReggaeBeats Production, “My Home” features the masterful touch of legendary Jamaican engineer Steven Stanley, who mixed the track to perfection.

Nikki Burt Bolt’s stunning vocal harmonies add depth and warmth, creating a soundscape that is both rich and authentic. “This song marks my first collaboration with Dominik Gall, whose riddim perfectly complements the message,” Olaide shares. “Steven Stanley has been my production partner from the start, and Nikki Burt Bolt’s accompanying vocals brought a beautiful richness to the track.”

Illustrated Music Video

Fans can look forward to an illustrated music video set to premiere on YouTube and other platforms on January 17. The video will weave together powerful imagery of Caribbean life, showcasing both its struggles and its beauty, and highlighting the spirit of the people who make these places feel like home.

“My Home” is the second single from Olaide’s upcoming EP, [R]Evolution, slated for release on May 30, 2025. The seven-track EP explores themes of personal mindfulness and social justice, blending authentic reggae vibes with timely, meaningful messages.

“This project represents both a revolutionary message and an evolution for me as an artist,” says Olaide.

Born and raised in Anguilla, Olaide Banks’s music is deeply rooted in his Caribbean heritage, which he describes as a source of inspiration and identity. “Growing up in Anguilla taught me the power of community and resilience,” he reflects. “It’s where I fell in love with music and where I return annually for self-rediscovery.” Now living in Texas, Olaide’s experiences have expanded his perspective, allowing him to draw connections between the struggles and hopes of different communities. “‘My Home’ is a perfect example of this blend,” he explains. “It’s rooted in reggae but carries a universal message that I think everyone can feel.”

Distributed by ONErpm, “My Home” will be available on all major streaming platforms on January 17, 2025. The accompanying music video will also debut on YouTube and Apple Music the same day.

“It’s food or its lights

And that ain’t no joke

But this is my home”