SOUTH FLORIDA – Budding recording artist Olaide Banks is set to release his highly anticipated new single, “Ancient Wisdom,” on September 26, 2024. This reggae anthem marks the beginning of a new chapter in his musical journey. It will be the first single from his forthcoming album, expected in early 2025.

“Ancient Wisdom” draws on Olaide’s evolving role as a voice of insight and reflection in today’s world.

“There wasn’t a specific moment or event that inspired the song, but I feel my place in music right now is to bring a sense of wisdom and perspective to what’s happening around us,” says Olaide. “We’ve normalized things that don’t make sense, like the gaslighting from people in power. This song is for those who may feel lost, offering clarity and reminding them that they have the power to shape their reality.“

The single was produced in collaboration with European producer Terry Vibes. In addition, it was recorded across multiple locations, including Houston, Texas, Greece, and Kingston, Jamaica. The song features Olaide on vocals and percussion, with background vocals from long-time collaborator Nikki Burt Bolt. Finally, it was mixed by the legendary Steven Stanley in Kingston.

“Ancient Wisdom” encapsulates Olaide’s spiritual and philosophical growth. The song’s mantra-like hook serves as a powerful reminder for listeners to align their thoughts, words, and actions to create the world they wish to see. The visualizer accompanying the single introduces the concept of the “Wisdom Bench,” inspired by a practice in Zimbabwe where young people seek advice from elders in the community.

“Let the words you speak bring life and the meditation of your heart, be included to truth and justice, let your foot never depart from the path of love and peace.” – Olaide Banks

EP Release

Olaide Banks’ “Ancient Wisdom” is the first of three singles leading up to Olaide’s new 7-track EP. The EP is set for release in 2025. Each track on the EP will explore themes of mindfulness, social justice, and personal evolution. Fans can expect more reggae, with some tracks featuring full band arrangements, while others will explore new styles like deejaying, marking a first for Olaide.

Since his last album, All the Colors (2022), Olaide has gained momentum with key performances. He’s been opening for reggae icons Maxi Priest and Protoje. His unique blend of reggae with a message continues to resonate, building connections with artists like Jamila Falak and Mortimer in Jamaica, and Abreu By Grace in the Dominican Republic, each of whom he hopes to collaborate with on upcoming projects. The charismatic crooner will also be expanding his YouTube vlog series, “My Artist Journey”. Best of all, offering fans an intimate behind-the-scenes look at his creative process and upcoming collaborations.

“Ancient Wisdom” will be available on all major streaming platforms on September 26, 2024 https://onerpm.link/AncientWisdom