Now Open: Amrit Ocean Resort, Florida’s Luxury Wellness Destination

PALM BEACH, FL – Amrit Ocean Resort, a luxury beachfront wellness resort located in Singer Island of Palm Beach County is now open and ready to welcome guests and the surrounding community. Spanning seven beachfront acres along the Atlantic Ocean, this revolutionary, next-generation wellness-focused property merges Eastern principles with Western luxury.

Meaning “elixir of life” in Sanskrit, Amrit (pronounced Ahm-rit) is a transformative wellness retreat where all offerings are rooted in five pillars of wellness: mindfulness, nutrition, fitness, relaxation and sleep. These guiding principles inspire all areas of the property, including Amrit Wellness & Spa, over 103,000 square feet of spa and wellness facilities spanning four floors; 155 wellness-inspired guest rooms; five dining concepts; and over 10,000 square feet of event and meeting spaces.

Conceptualized by architecture firm S&E Architects and interior design firm Bilkey Llinas Design, the resort exudes tranquility and elegance through every bespoke detail. Managed by leading hospitality and management company, Highgate, Amrit is part of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. collection, representing renowned properties that feature the finest accommodations coupled with attentive, engaging and exclusive personal service.

“After much anticipation, we are thrilled to officially open our doors and invite visitors from near and far to experience a true fusion of wellness and luxury at Amrit Ocean Resort,” said Reggie Cooper, general manager at Amrit Ocean Resort. “Amrit is the next generation of luxury wellness resorts, and we are excited to enhance our guests’ minds, bodies and spirits. After two decades of dedication by the Barot family, their vision for a place designed to enrich lives through the engagement of the five pillars of wellness and collaborating with personalized wellness coaches, has finally come to life. Many developers have aspired to create this next-generation space, yet few possess the visionary insight required to reach this point.”

ACCOMMODATIONS

Amrit offers 155 wellness-inspired guest rooms, including 25 suites, many featuring oversized balconies with views of the Atlantic. Additionally, Amrit offers 40 luxury two bedroom sky villas, which boast panoramic views of the Atlantic and Intracoastal Waterway and oversized balconies.

Room amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, rain shower and soaking tub, luxury bath salts, soaps and scrubs, lit makeup and shaving mirrors, custom Amrit spa robes and slippers, in-room dining services, yoga mats, wellness mini bars, turndown service and access to daily scheduled fitness and wellness activities. For a description of all room types, click here.

AMRIT WELLNESS & SPA

Considered the heart of the resort, Amrit’s four-story, over 103,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor spa and wellness facility offers bespoke experiences and services encompassing the five pillars of wellness. Amrit is revolutionizing the wellness experience using a combination of European, Chinese and Indian wellness traditions and techniques, including exclusive offerings such as the first indoor-outdoor hydrothermal water therapy circuit in Florida and one of the few luxury hammams in South Florida.

Additionally, Amrit has collaborated with board-certified physicians and medical practitioners to offer integrated wellness assessments and services. Amrit Wellness & Spa also features two retail concepts – Codage Paris and Biologique Recherche. Select programs are supported by Amrit’s exclusive, patented Personal Wellness Support System (PWSS).

For those looking to enjoy Amrit’s wellness offerings and hotel amenities on a regular basis, a Wellness Club Membership is available. Those interested can email [email protected] for more information. Below is a description of all programming and offerings. Select offerings will be available later this summer.

Spa & Treatment Rooms | Available Now

Amrit Wellness & Spa boasts 25 treatment rooms, 12 of which include in-room showers; two deluxe couples suites with private steam showers and ocean views; and a Thai massage room. All treatment rooms feature Lemi professional massage tables to ensure maximum comfort. The treatment menu includes services such as ashiatsu and shiatsu massages, reiki experiences, reflexology, manual lymphatic drainage, cranial sacral therapy, myofascial release, facials and more.

Personal Wellness Support System (PWSS) | Available Now

Amrit’s proprietary Personal Wellness Support System is a revolutionary, one-of-a-kind, web based platform that provides guests with a personalized wellness experience before, during and after their stay. Available only to guests who have purchased a wellness package or are taking part in one of the resort’s retreats, the PWSS gives guests access to a virtual assistant that guides them through their wellness journey via text, chat, email and video sessions; goal-setting and tracking accountability tools; and access to resources like tele-coaching, webinars and a virtual content library. For seamless data integration, the PWSS is compatible with other wellness platforms and apps, including InBody and Oura Ring.

Integrated Wellness Services | Available Now

Amrit Wellness & Spa also offers integrated health offerings, including thorough, targeted health assessments in personal wellness, nutrition, Bio-Well energy flow, metabolic fitness and more, conducted by on-site certified experts who assist guests in creating their personal wellness roadmap.

After the assessment, personal wellness guides recommend one or more of Amrit’s Integrated wellness services, such as flotation therapy, acupuncture, sound wave therapy, color and light therapy, Tibetan sound bowl chakra balancing, and ayurvedic treatments such as abhyanga, shirodhara and udvartana massages, among others.

Amrit also offers infusion therapy in a dedicated infusion lounge in partnership with Dr. Ara Suppiah, a functional sports medicine doctor who utilizes IV infusions to assist with performance and recovery. Dr. Suppiah will oversee a team of practitioners offering IV and intramuscular injection therapies in Amrit’s infusion lounge.

Fitness & Mindfulness | Select Fitness Classes Available Now

Amrit’s state-of-the-art fitness center features a 3,500-square-foot main cardio studio equipped with Matrix equipment, along with six additional breakout studios for group fitness and wellness classes such as yoga, meditation, mat Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, movement and cardio. Hotel guests enjoy complimentary access to the fitness center, including nearly 30 fitness classes.

Aayush Hydrotherapy Circuit | Available Later This Summer

Each of Amrit’s spa treatments begin with a journey through Amrit’s exclusive Aayush, an indoor-outdoor hydrothermal circuit with coed and gender-specific options. Spanning 40,000 square feet, it is the only one of its kind in Florida. Developed in partnership with global experts in wellness modalities, the Aayush offers unrivaled facilities in heat therapy, cryotherapy and hydrotherapy.

The experience features a sequence of hot and cold replenishment pools, a hydro-reflexology path, an ultra-filtered lap pool, steam and sauna rooms, inhalation salt therapy chamber, arctic chill fountains and an effusion shower, which combines with aromas to shower guests in a fine mist, an intense storm, a downpour of rain or a mystic arctic chill. Named after the Sanskrit word for longevity, Aayush is designed to energize, relax, detox and improve circulation while releasing the body’s feel-good hormones.

Hammam Ritual & Body Treatments | Available Later This Summer

Amrit is home to a 1,200-square-foot hammam, where guests can enjoy signature hammam ritual and body treatments that link ancient Moroccan bathing traditions with innovative, modern techniques. Inside of the hammam are two additional private body scrub treatment rooms. Hammam rituals are available as an individual, couples or group experience.

Amrit Salon & Hair Health | Available Later This Summer

The salon will offer traditional and elevated versions of services such as manicures, pedicures, haircuts, hair styling and coloring, and makeup services. In addition, Amrit is incorporating trichology, the study of the hair and scalp in partnership with Dr. Alan J. Bauman, a board-certified hair restoration physician. Dr. Bauman will oversee a team of practitioners at Amrit Salon that will offer non-surgical hair health and scalp and hair rejuvenation treatments.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Overseen by Executive Chef Simon Apollonio, Amrit’s dining destinations showcase mindful menus featuring globally inspired and plant-forward fare with wellness and sustainability at the forefront. Utilizing fresh, seasonal and immune-boosting ingredients, Amrit’s food and beverage program caters to a myriad of dietary preferences, including keto, paleo, flexitarian, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, Mediterranean and other specialty diets to further complement guests’ wellness journeys.

TULĀ | Open for Breakfast & Dinner

Meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, TULĀ is the resort’s main wellness-based restaurant. TULĀ combines traditional South Florida coastal cuisine with global influences from the Mediterranean and Japan and focuses on modern, vegetable-forward dishes. The beverage menu offers botanical-forward gins, craft-distilled Japanese whiskeys, and cocktails created with premium spirits and fresh-squeezed juices. The extensive wine list combines Old World and New World vintages with a focus on organic, sustainable and biodynamic bottles, all paired well with the dishes across the menu. Guests can choose to dine in the dining room, offering panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, or on the terrace, with the sounds of the ocean in the distance.

Jeevi | Open for Breakfast & Lunch

Jeevi, Amrit’s cozy grab-and-go lobby market, serves coffee, tea, fresh juices, pre-prepared food options and healthy snacks for guests throughout the day. In the morning, guests can enjoy energizing coffee-inspired drinks and a wide selection of tea from around the globe.

During lunch, Amrit’s smoothie and juice program comes to life with a variety of fresh ingredients and wellness additives packed into each delectable drink.

At night, Jeevi transitions into a tea bar where guests can relax and sip on a variety of specially selected tea.

LALA | Open for Lunch & Dinner

Meaning “playful” in Sanskrit, LALA is the resort’s lobby bar and lounge, servicing the pool decks and lobby lounge during the day and the lounge for dinner.

During the day, guests sitting by the pool or in the lobby can enjoy refreshing favorites made with healthy ingredients.

At night, LALA’s beverage menu offers cocktails broken down into three categories: Potions, cocktails with added health benefits; Elixirs, cocktails served in unexpected ways; and Remedies, which feature disease-fighting ingredients. LALA also offers low-ABV options for all drinks and the minimal use of added sugars.

TAAZA | Opening Later This Fall for Lunch & Dinner

TAAZA, Hindi for “fresh,” is Amrit Ocean Resort’s beachside restaurant that provides guests with fresh food and drinks as they lounge on the private, pristine sands of Singer Island. The menu will offer a variety of chilled and wood-fired dishes from the restaurant’s wood-burning ovens. The beverage menu will offer classic beachside drinks with a wellness approach during the day and cocktails and wine for dinner.

AYRE | Opening Later This Fall for Lunch and Dinner

AYRE is Amrit Ocean Resort’s only entirely vegan and ayurvedic-focused restaurant. Inspired by the practices of ayurveda, the menu will feature dishes and drinks uniquely curated for each dosha, or energy type, that shapes our physical state.

With indoor and outdoor seating available, the clean and minimalist dining room opens to nearly panoramic ocean vistas. The beverage program is highlighted by a unique list of vegan, biodynamic and organic wines, accompanied by cocktails made with fresh juices, spices, floral garnishes and herbs.

MEETINGS & EVENTS

With extensive meeting facilities, executive conference capabilities and customizable corporate wellness itineraries, Amrit is the perfect location for a corporate meeting or event. The property boasts over 10,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, plus nearly 3.5 acres of oceanfront outdoor space suitable for conferences, meetings, private events and weddings.

The resort offers state-of-the-art audiovisual capabilities in partnership with in-house provider SNS Staging and dedicated on-site sales and catering. Restaurant spaces are also available for event use. For more information on meetings at Amrit, click here.