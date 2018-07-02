Haiti Hotel Promotes “Urban Mural” Culture

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – A historic Caribbean hotel is beautifying the streets of downtown Port-au-Prince with a stunning mural of Haitian art.

The mural, commissioned last summer by the hotel’s management team and created by renowned Haitian graffiti artist Jerry Rosembert Moise, wraps around the popular Le Plaza hotel to feature the globally-famed creativity of Haitian artisans.

Rosembert Moise, assisted by Nadia Todres, an American photographer resident in the country since 2010, is known for highlighting the vibrancy of Haiti’s art and culture.

After the devastating earthquake in 2010, Rosembert Moise took his painting tools to the streets of Port-au-Prince with a strong political message, but today he uplifts his compatriots with lively artistic renderings of Haitian life.

His work, redolent with the humor and color of Haitian life, also graces the walls of a new shopping and restaurant compound in Pétion-ville, enlivening an otherwise undistinguished corner of town. He is nearing completion of his latest creation, which features lush jungle scenes, on the walls of Le Plaza , which is located in a dense urban setting.

“As one of the few hotels that has stayed open in downtown Port-au-Prince during these challenging years, there is no way that we could miss this opportunity to celebrate Haitian culture and beautify this historic downtown area for the benefit of citizens and visitors alike,” said Marc Pierre-Louis, General Manager of Le Plaza. “We hope more visitors will come and see the creativity of our people, and the vibrant history and culture of this, the second-oldest independent state in the hemisphere.”