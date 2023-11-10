November 16 is Give Miami Day, Miami’s Biggest Day of Generosity!

MIAMI – Miami’s biggest day of generosity, Give Miami Day, is Thursday, November 16, one week before Thanksgiving 2023. The annual giving movement unites nonprofits and increases generosity in Greater Miami through online giving, so every South Floridian has the opportunity to make a philanthropic impact.

Hosted by The Miami Foundation and sponsored by Amazon, Give Miami Day raises funds for more than 1,100 local organizations in every nonprofit sector, from animals to education and from equity to arts. Last year, Give Miami Day 2022 made history with more than:

41,000 donors making…

83,000 donations, infusing nonprofits with….

More than $30 million dollars in financial support.

Since 2012, Give Miami Day has raised more than $145 million for 1,000+ community nonprofits. This year’s campaign offers the community more ways and days to give. Donors can begin supporting their favorite causes during Early Giving, which opens up for a donation period from Monday, November 13 through Wednesday, November 15. Then, when the clock strikes 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, the 24-hour giving celebration officially launches.

Learn more at GiveMiamiDay.org