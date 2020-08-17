MIAMI — The Miami-Dade County Elections Department is “Election Ready.” Poll workers have been trained, equipment has been tested, and polling places are ready to go.

All 864 precincts will be open tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. awaiting voters.

A complete Polling Places List is available on the Elections Department website .

. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must go to their assigned voting location plus bring a valid and current identification that contains a photo and their signature.

Election results will be available on the Elections Department homepage and on Miami-Dade TV (check local cable listings). Both sources will always have the most up-to-date information available. Results will be available beginning at 7:15 p.m. The first reporting will be the Mail Ballot results, followed by Early Voting results, and then Election Day precinct results as they are determined.

Vote-by-Mail ballots received on Election Day are the final results uploaded.

Voters that need to return their Vote-by-Mail ballot can still do so in one of the following ways:

In Person – Through Election Day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., a voter may drop off their vote-by-mail ballot at: Miami-Dade Elections Department, 2700 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172 Stephen P. Clark Center Voter Information Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128

Four designated locations on Election Day – A voter may drop off their vote-by-mail ballot into a secure drop box from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day at: Miami-Dade Elections Department, 2700 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172 Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Outside East Entrance, Miami, FL 33128 North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens FL 33056 South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

To ensure the health and safety of voters and poll workers during in-person voting for 2020 amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department is following all Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The Elections Department will be taking all possible precautions to keep voters safe and ask that you assist us as well.

The Elections Department will provide all poll workers with face shields, masks and disposable gloves. They will also regularly wipe down common touch points with disinfectant, offer hand sanitizer to all voters upon entering and exiting the voting location and mark the ground with stickers to ensure voters can adhere to social distancing protocols.

Additionally, they will provide access to bathrooms that have soap and water available for hand washing. Voters are required to wear facial coverings at all times, and they must use the hand sanitizer that is provided upon entering and exiting.