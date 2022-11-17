Most Hon. Juliet Holness Receives Key to the City of Miramar

MIRAMAR – Mayor Wayne Messam of the City of Miramar presented the Key to the City as he welcomed Most Hon. Juliet Holness at a Reception in her honour, on Monday (Nov. 14) at the Miramar Performing Arts Center.

Mrs. Holness, wife of Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives was on a short visit to South Florida where she was also special guest at the 20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival on Sunday (Nov. 13) at the Miramar Regional Park.

Invest In Jamaica

In a brief address to the patrons at the Reception, Mrs. Holness presented an optimistic view of Jamaica. Holness invited the cross-section of Jamaicans to invest in Jamaica. Despite the two years of the COVID pandemic, and all the global concerns now “the little island of Jamaica is doing better” she stated. She highlighted the debt reduction noting that the Government had significantly reduced its debt which presented more fiscal space in improving the infrastructure and crime fighting resources.

Among the persons in attendance were a wide cross-section of representatives of alumni groups, charitable and community associations, the business community, faith-based leaders, legal fraternity, cultural groups and friends of the Diaspora.

An Evening with the Most Hon. Juliet Holness

The Welcome Reception titled “An Evening with the Most Hon. Juliet Holness”. The evening was organized by the Consulate General in partnership with the City of Miramar. Sponsors included the CaribShopper, Squires International Law and Jerk Festival Inc.

It was an evening of entertainment by the Tallawah Mento Band; Sons of Mystro; tenor, Steve Higgins; and poet Dr. Susan ‘dr Sue’ Davis. Gifts were presented by CaribShopper; Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council (LBCHC); Purple Team/Cyber Security; and artist Richard Blackford.

Jerk Festival Appearance

Mrs. Holness also attended the annual Jerk Festival where she interacted and was warmly received by many of the patrons. They were also celebrating Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence and Grace Kennedy’s 100th Birthday. The nearly 10,000 patrons enjoyed an evening of Jamaican culture. This included a showcase of traditional folk entertainment, Jerk Pavilion, food samplings of ‘every thing’ Jamaican. Plus, a line-up of popular entertainers.

Highlights from “An Evening with the Most Hon. Juliet Holness”