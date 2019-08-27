Open Enrollment for Habitat Broward’s New Homeowner Application Process

FORT LAUDERDALE – From August 27 to August 30, a pre-qualification questionnaire for the new Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeowner application process for homes in the City of Miramar will be available online HERE.

An affordable home with an interest-free mortgage is one of the benefits that eligible applicants will enjoy.

“This is an exciting opportunity for aspiring, first-time homeowners,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward CEO. “We strive to put hard-working families in safe, stable homes and we encourage families to visit our website to learn more.”

Interested individuals can go to Habitat Broward Homeownership to find out how Habitat Broward’s homeownership process works and about the qualifications necessary to become a homeowner.

Qualifying applicants will be invited to attend an Orientation where they will be given directions on how to complete a full application package.

Members of the volunteer Homeowner Selection Committee will then review the applications and supporting documentation to determine who is eligible to move to the next step, which includes a face-to-face interview and home visit.

Qualifications include but are not limited to the following:

Must be a first-time homebuyer

Must be a U.S. Citizen or legal permanent resident of the U.S

Must be a current Broward County resident (for a year or more)

Must demonstrate a need for affordable housing