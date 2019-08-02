Habitat for Humanity of Broward Breaks Ground on Six Homes in Historic Miramar

MIRAMAR – Habitat for Humanity of Broward held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, July 25 to commemorate six new homes for deserving families in Historic Miramar.

“We now dedicate the ground upon which six future homeowners will build their homes with Habitat Broward, its generous sponsors, its faithful volunteers and our partner, the City of Miramar. This groundbreaking marks the beginning of a new future for these families in need of affordable homes,” said Nancy Robin, CEO and Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

Dignitaries at the event included Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, Commissioner Winston F. Barnes, Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers and Commissioner Yvette Colbourne.

Miramar is redeveloping the area near U.S 441 and County Line Road to promote commercial growth and to expand affordable housing opportunities for Broward’s workforce. The lots were given to Habitat Broward by the City of Miramar. They are ideally suited for the construction of six new, attached homes.

In addition, the City of Miramar is a home sponsor and build partner.

Site infrastructure, including water, sewer, electrical service and roads, is already in place. It provides tremendous cost savings to Habitat Broward and reduces the timeline for completion of the homes.

Family Home Sponsors include Burdette Beckmann Inc. and the Robert Taylor Family, WSVN Channel 7 and the City of Miramar.

Home Foundation Sponsors are Publix Super Markets Charities and TIAA Bank.

Other sponsors include HG Charitable Foundation, Gore Family Memorial Foundation, Holman Automotive and Sunshine Health/Centene Corporation.