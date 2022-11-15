MIAMI – Miami’s most iconic buildings turn purple – The Miami Foundation’s and Give Miami Day’s signature color – on Thursday, November 17, to celebrate Give Miami Day, one of the nation’s largest giving events. This year more than one thousand Miami-area nonprofits — a record – will be supported. A purple glow on The Freedom Tower, Biltmore Hotel, PAMM, Frost Museum of Science, and Miami Worldcenter will unify the skyline and community to raise awareness about the role Miami’s nonprofits play in our community and inspire everyone in Greater Miami to donate to causes they care about.

Hosted by The Miami Foundation and sponsored by Amazon, Give Miami Day is an annual 24-hour giving movement that brings together nonprofits – big and small, new and established – to celebrate and increase generosity in Greater Miami through one simple, easy to use online giving platform.