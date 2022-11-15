Local News

Miami’s Iconic Buildings Turn Purple to Highlight Give Miami Day

Anonymous million-dollar match boosts all 1,000+ nonprofits on Miami’s 24-hour giving day

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Give Miami Day

MIAMI – Miami’s most iconic buildings turn purple – The Miami Foundation’s and Give Miami Day’s signature color – on Thursday, November 17, to celebrate Give Miami Day, one of the nation’s largest giving events. This year more than one thousand Miami-area nonprofits — a record – will be supported. A purple glow on The Freedom Tower, Biltmore Hotel, PAMM, Frost Museum of Science, and Miami Worldcenter will unify the skyline and community to raise awareness about the role Miami’s nonprofits play in our community and inspire everyone in Greater Miami to donate to causes they care about.

Hosted by The Miami Foundation and sponsored by Amazon, Give Miami Day is an annual 24-hour giving movement that brings together nonprofits – big and small, new and established – to celebrate and increase generosity in Greater Miami through one simple, easy to use online giving platform.

Give Miami Day

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Macy’s to host Caribbean Flair Night during American Tennis Association (ATA) 96th Annual National Championships in Ft. Lauderdale

June 20, 2013

Florida’s Secretary of Health tours Princess Margaret Hospital in The Bahamas

July 31, 2006
Elizabeth Burns and 2017 Caribbean American Heritage Awards Honoree, Yvette Colbourne, City of Miramar Commissioner

Nominations open for South Florida Caribbean American Heritage Awards

January 8, 2018
Miami Workers Center Demands Justice and Healing for Black Lives - Santra Denis

Miami Workers Center Demands Justice and Healing for Black Lives

May 31, 2020
Back to top button