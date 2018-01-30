Nova Southeastern University Honors Black History Month

Black History Month events include a variety of Free Lectures, Films, Music, Art, and More

DAVIE – Nova Southeastern University (NSU) will celebrate Black History Month with a variety of free events, including films, discussions, music, art, poetry and spoken word. The events begin Feb. 3 through Feb. 24 and will be held on NSU’s main campus at 3301 College Ave., Davie.

Highlights of some of the Black History Month events include:

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 4 pm – 6 pm, Maltz Building, room 2045. “We Are Not All the Same: Differences in the Provision of Psychotherapy within Black Culture,” explores working effectively as a psychotherapist within the Black community. Grand Opening Reception –“Back to Black: African Diaspora Influences in Art and Culture,” African Presence 2018, 14th Annual Art Exhibition, grand opening Thursday, Feb. 8, 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Features representations of black cultural experiences by artists of African descent. Exhibition runs through March 12 in the Alvin Sherman Library, Adolfo & Marisela Cotilla Gallery.

The grand opening reception will be held Feb. 8 in NSU’s Don Taft University Center and includes music, entertainment, a fashion show and more. Please RSVP to opening reception here.

Discussion and Video viewing: “The Swaziland Experience” – Sunday, Feb. 26, noon to 1 pm, Carl DeSantis building, room 2072. NSU College of Psychology Professor Stephen Campbell, Ph.D. has taken a group of psychology students on humanitarian trips to Swaziland, South Africa, since 2007. Join the group as they discuss their most recent trip and how they engaged in psychological first aid and provided psychoeducation on a variety of mental health issues.

