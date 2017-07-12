South Florida Book Festival features an exciting line-up

Taymer Mason, Author of Caribbean Vegan among featured authors at the South Florida Book Festival

FORT LAUDERDALE – Broward County Libraries is hosting the free South Florida Book Festival on Saturday July 22nd from 10AM to 5PM at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.

This year’s Festival features an exciting line-up of authors, journalists, speakers and presenters.

From writing and natural hair-care workshops to book signings and presentations to panel discussions and guest speakers, this year’s Festival has something for everyone.

South Florida Book Festival Featured authors

Wesley Lowry, award-winning Washington Post reporter and author of They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice Movement

Kevin Belton, star of the PBS cooking series, New Orleans Cooking with Kevin Belton and author of Big Flavors of New Orleans

Lolita Files, co-author of Once Upon A Time in Compton, which explores the world of Compton, California, covering some of the biggest moments in pop culture – the early days of N.W.A, the L.A. Riots, the murders of Tupac and Biggie and the fall of the Compton Police Department

Erin Lowry, author of Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together.

The South Florida Book Festival is free and open to the public.

South Florida Book Festival Schedule – Saturday, July 22nd

10:30 to 11:30AM – Taymer Mason – Caribbean Vegan: Meat-Free, Egg-Free, Dairy-Free Authentic Island Cuisine for Every Occasion

10:30 to 11:30AM – Josh Floyd – Self-Publishing through Ingram Spark: Taking Your Business to the Next Level

12 to 1PM – Erin Lowry – Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together

12 to 1:30PM – How to Get a Ring on Your Finger with King Kevin Durival, Queen C. and Yahrah St. John

12 to 1PM – Alison McMahan – Successfully Pitch your Book into a Movie/Screenplay

12 to 1PM – Bishop Henry B Fernandez – Faith, Families & Finances

12:30 to 2:30PM – Lolita Files – Once Upon a Time in Compton: From Gangsta Rap to Gang Wars… Tupac & Biggie

2 to 3PM – Wesley Lowery – Pulitzer Prize-winner and author of They Can’t Kill Us All

2:30 to 3:30PM – Simone Kelly – Like A Fly on the Wall Book Signing and Discussion

3 to 4PM – Suzzette Turnbull – The Ultimate Guide to Getting Started With Social Media

3:30 to 5PM – Kevin Belton – Cajun Bites from New Orleans Seminar Room

4 to 5PM – Miko Branch, Pamela Frederick Mar and Taymer Mason – Natural Hair Care & Maintenance