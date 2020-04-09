North Miami Mayor Issues Statement on Emergency Order Requiring Use of Face Coverings

North Miami – North Miami Mayor, Philippe Bien-Aime, issued the following statement in reference to the City’s latest Emergency Order, which requires use of masks and face coverings in the City.

“Today, the City of North Miami issued a new Emergency Order to help cease the spread of COVID-19. Through this order, we hope to protect our community from this dangerous virus, which has claimed the life of over 90 Miami-Dade County residents. If we all do our part by staying home, North Miami numbers will continue to remain relatively low. This order requires all employees and customers of grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies and restaurants to wear a form of covering over their noses and mouths at all times while inside the grocery store, hardware store, pharmacy, restaurant facility, and the like. Though times are challenging, we must remain vigilant and mindful of our community needs. Please stay home. This too shall pass and we will come back stronger than ever. For the latest COVID-19 updates and resources, please visit us online at www.NorthMiamiFL.gov/coronavirus.”