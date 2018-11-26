North Miami Councilman Philippe Bien-Aime to Receive Community Champion Award

NORTH MIAMI – North Miami’s District 3 Councilman Philippe Bien-Aime will receive the most prestigious award of the Community Health and Empowerment Network, Inc. on Saturday, December 1, at the 2nd Annual Red Dress Soiree and Fundraising Awards Gala.

Bien-Aime will receive the organization’s “Community Champion Award” for his commitment to serving the community through several health initiatives. Bien-Aime has partnered with Community Health and Empowerment Network, Inc. for health fairs, social services programs, nutritional and financial education and food distributions.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be selected for an award that showcase the work and pulse of District 3,” said Bien-Aime. “I am their champion and with the help of the Community Health and Empowerment Network, we can continue the mission of bridging health gaps and disparities within our communities.”

In addition to receiving the award, Bien-Aime will address the group on the importance of wellness and nutrition. The ceremony’s emcees are WSVN Sportscaster Donovan Campbell and Jennifer Lovelace, Ms. U.S. Earth.

The Community Health and Empowerment Network, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides health education and screening services to individuals in low-income and underserved areas. Attendees are encouraged to wear red in recognition of women’s health.

The gala will take place at FIU’s Kovens Conference Center located at 3000 NE 151 Street, North Miami.

Tickets are available for purchase through Eventbrite.