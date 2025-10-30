Norman Manley International Airport Resumes Operations

KINGSTON, Jamaica –PAC Kingston Airport Limited (PACKAL), operator of the Norman Manley International Airport, is advising that the airport reopened at 4:00 PM today for relief flights. Commercial operations will resume at 7:00 AM on Thursday, October 30, 2025. This follows the airport’s post-hurricane assessment and restoration activities.

All critical infrastructure including runway, buildings, passenger loading bridges, security infrastructure and other equipment, have been thoroughly inspected. They have been cleared for commercial aircraft operations and passenger handling.

While the airport has been cleared for operations, PACKAL notes that longer than usual wait times may be experienced throughout the terminal and ground operations as airlines work to process the backlog of flights and passengers. We ask for your patience and cooperation during this period.

Passengers are strongly advised to:

Confirm your flight status with your airline before travelling to the airport, as schedules may have been modified.

Arrive at the airport earlier than usual for departing flights to ensure adequate time for check-in, security screening, and immigration processes.

Allow additional time for all airport procedures and ground operations.

Monitor all airline communications carefully for specific departure and arrival updates.

Be prepared for possible flight delays or schedule adjustments as normal operations are restored.

PACKAL will work with our airline partners and other stakeholders. Together, they will ensure the operational teams process all passengers and aircraft as quickly and efficiently as possible. This will be done while maintaining the highest safety and security standards.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we manage the increased passenger volume during this period. A heartfelt thanks to all passengers, airline partners, government agencies, staff members, and stakeholders for their patience and cooperation during the temporary airport closure. We also thank our teams who worked around the clock. Their efforts were crucial to conducting thorough assessments and ensuring a safe return to operations.

The safety and well-being of our passengers and staff remain our utmost priority as we return to normal airport operations.