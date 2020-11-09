Couples Sans Souci and Couples Negril Re-Open in December

The all-inclusive oceanfront resorts join already open sister properties to welcome guests back this holiday season

[NEGRIL, Jamaica] – Just in time for much-needed holiday getaways, Couples Sans Souci and Couples Negril will re-open on December 1, 2020.

Like its sister resorts, Couples Tower Isle and Couples Swept Away, which are already open and welcoming guests, the two properties have implemented a range of enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures, as well as flexible booking policies and new packages and incentives.

“With all four of our idyllic resorts open and ready to welcome first-time and returning guests, the holidays really are coming early for us,” said Abraham Issa, President of Sales & Marketing of Couples Resorts. “We can’t wait to spread the holiday cheer and delight our guests with a memorable, romantic and stress-free vacation in Jamaica. While our resorts are intimate in nature, they each have a large oceanfront footprint, with guest rooms, restaurants, and recreational activities spread out across several acres.”

Located on 35 acres of picturesque cliff-side bluffs in Ocho Rios, Couples Sans Souci features 150 beautifully decorated guest rooms and suites, while Couples Negril is set on 18 oceanfront acres in Negril.

Both resorts exude Couples’ trademark casual-chic Jamaican style, offering personalized service and all-inclusive luxury in an adults-only atmosphere. Pristine beaches, lush tropical landscaping, gourmet farm-to-table dining, and a wide variety of onsite activities and on-island excursions distinguish the Couples experience.

“Of course, ensuring the health and wellbeing of both our staff and guests is our top priority,” noted Issa, explaining the company’s “Good Clean Fun” program.

This multi-faceted program was created in accordance with disease prevention guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health & Wellness and implements social distancing policies, increased cleaning initiatives, and food hygiene protocols for all food & beverage outlets.

New offers and incentives make vacationing at Couples more affordable than ever. A new “6th Night Free” promotion offers starting rates of $349 per night for bookings made now through December 24, 2020.