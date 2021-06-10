No Deposit Bonus Guide for Newbies to Online Gambling

Casino bonuses have become an important marketing tool for attracting new customers to casinos and retaining existing ones through user loyalty. Previously, there were a lot of bonuses, but their conditions were very dubious and misled players, making it impossible to withdraw winnings.

However, with increasing competition and pressure from licensing authorities, the situation has improved significantly. Now, you can find many no deposit offers in Japan and other countries with fair terms of use and wagering. Let’s check what’s special about these types of offers and what you can count on when you see a no deposit bonus offer.

The Main Types of Casino Bonuses

Nowadays, you will hardly suffer from the lack of generous bonuses; there are different types of bonuses for different gamblers. So, here is what you are going to find in a bonus portfolio of an average casino:

Deposit bonus – you get a bonus whose amount depends on the amount of the deposit you make. In most cases, a bonus of 50% or 100% of your deposit is offered; of course, some casinos may give you 200% or even 300%, but these cases are quite rare. But don’t forget about the limitations. Usually, a 150% bonus is offered for a $150 deposit.

No deposit bonus – it is especially popular among freeloaders who want to win money without any risk. Usually, such a bonus is given for registration without making any deposit, and it ranges from $10 to $20, but the wagering requirements are quite complex.

Free spins – when it comes to free spins, you get not bonus money but the opportunity to play popular slots free of charge. In case of a win, all winnings are credited to the bonus account. To send it to your account and convert it into real money, you will have to fulfil additional conditions.

Cashback bonus – the casino returns part of the money you lost in the form of a bonus.

Loyalty program – any casino is interested in keeping its players for as long as possible. For this, a casino offers a special loyalty program for its gamblers. It is difficult to categorize the benefits of a loyalty program. As a rule, it often includes loyalty points for online stores, exclusive games, or competitions between players. In addition, sometimes lower wagering requirements or higher withdrawal limits are offered.

General Conditions for the Withdrawal of No Deposit Bonuses

You will not be able to withdraw the bonus immediately. To do this, you will need to wager the bonus a certain number of times (wager requirements). This means that the sum of your bets on any game must exceed the original value. For example, with a $100 bonus and a 30x wager requirement, you will need to place a total of $3,000 in bets. Alternatively, when playing slots with a spin for $10, you will need to make 300 spins (regardless of the number of wins and losses). Usually, players cannot fulfil this condition and lose all bonuses. However, if you plan all your actions in advance, you can avail of this offer at maximum.

Also, you should keep in mind that some casino games may not be available while playing with a bonus, especially in the case of high payout games. Otherwise, in most table games, you will find limits or higher wagering requirements (sometimes 10 or 20 times higher than standard conditions). No to fail here, you should always take a look at the supported game list.

Conclusion

There are so many bonus offers at online casinos, so you will hardly feel the lack of options to choose from. And it is a no deposit bonus that stands out from the crowd. This type of bonus comes with zero risks, is easy to claim, and offers cash prizes in some cases. Regardless of the bonus you give preference to, we strongly recommend that you play only in reputable casinos. You can find information about the reputation of a casino by checking customer reviews and casino ratings. If you find several well-founded complaints from players, you should not register with this casino no matter how attractive offers it has for you.