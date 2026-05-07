Nigel Clarke to Receive Global Impact Award

ATLANTA – Atlanta-based Jamaican organization will honor Jamaica’s former Minister of Finance Minister Nigel Clarke, at its 2026 fundraising gala. The organization is recognizing his global leadership and contributions to Jamaica’s economic resilience.

The Integrity Children’s Fund (ICF) announced that Mr. Clarke will receive the ICF Global Impact Award during its highly anticipated “Dinner En Rouge” Gala. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis downtown Atlanta.

The black-tie event marks a major milestone for the organization. In fact, it celebrates 24 years of providing hope and educational opportunities to at-risk children in Jamaica and metro Atlanta.

Mr. Clarke is being recognized for his strategic foresight and leadership, particularly his role in strengthening Jamaica’s national preparedness against extreme weather events. Clarke served as Jamaica’s Minister of Finance and the Public Service. He also previously held roles as a Member of Parliament, company director, and business executive.

“Our 2026 Gala is more than an evening of glamour; it is a mission to restore stability and opportunity for children whose futures were threatened by Hurricane Melissa,” said retired Major Karl Chambers, President founder of the Integrity Children’s Fund .

The evening will feature a mix of elegance and purpose, including live entertainment from Tori Lattore, described as a musical powerhouse known for her velvety and captivating performances. Guests will also enjoy a three-course gourmet dinner and cocktail reception.

Humanitarian Efforts

A key focus of the event will be ICF’s ongoing humanitarian efforts, including updates on the rebuilding of Jacob’s Well Basic School, which sustained significant damage from Hurricane Melissa. Furthermore, the organization also continues to support early childhood institutions in Trelawny and Kingston that serve children between the ages of two and six.

Since its founding in 2002, ICF has contributed more than $1.5 million toward education initiatives, supporting nearly 600 students annually. Proceeds from the “Dinner En Rouge” Gala help fund teacher salaries, literacy initiatives such as the Book Buddies program, and critical infrastructure repairs at schools including Operation Restoration Christian School and Maranatha Basic School.

Integrity Children’s Fund

Integrity Children’s Fund is an Atlanta-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to reducing illiteracy among at-risk youth. Through its programs, the organization supports remedial and early childhood education. As a result, it empowers children in underserved communities in Jamaica and Atlanta to break the cycle of poverty.