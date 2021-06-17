NHAEON Celebrates Congress for Passing Legislation Making Juneteenth a Federal Holiday

[MIAMI] – The National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) Board Chairman, Alix Desulme, Board of Directors, and the entire membership look forward to President Biden signing this historical legislation of making Juneteenth a federal holiday into law.

Our members understand the importance of June 19th, 1865, and the impact this day has on American History.

President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation January 1,1863 making slavery illegal in the United States. However, this proclamation needed to be enforced by the Union Soldiers, just as integration had to be enforced. Because Texas was the furthest slave holding state, enslaved African Americans did not receive news of their freedom until June 19, 1865. Over two years later.

We at NHAEON understand the magnitude of this day. And, we celebrate the freedom and continued liberation of our African American brothers and sisters. Just as our ancestors sailed to North America to battle alongside their fellow brothers seeking freedom, we will continue to work side by side for justice.