Vice Mayor Alix Desulme Elected Chair of The National Haitian American Elected Officials Network

North Miami — On Saturday, Jan. 11th, the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) unanimously voted North Miami Vice Mayor Alix Desulme, Ed.D., to serve as its next Chairman.

As Chair of the Board, Desulme will play a key role in shaping NHAEON’s mission, which includes supporting legislation and policies and strengthening relations between the United States and the Republic of Haiti.

North Miami City Clerk, Vanessa Joseph, Esq., was also elected to serve as the Secretary of the Board.

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead this esteemed board of Haitian professionals”, said Desulme. “It is my hope to further the goals and mission of NHAEON and strengthen the existing relations between Haiti and other countries around the world.”

NHAEON is a non-partisan coalition of elected and appointed government officials of Haitian decent, including judges, senators, state representatives, county commissioners and city council persons. These members collaborate to work in Haitian communities across the nation and to address issues of concern to Haiti.

The collective goal is to renew the national and local focus on key legislative, diplomatic, security, economic and human rights issues.

The leadership of this year’s board of directors will consist of the following members:

NHAEON Executive Board:

Chairman: Alix Desulme, City of North Miami, Florida

Vice-Chairperson: Charnette Frederic, Council Member of the Township of Irvington, New Jersey

Secretary: Vanessa Joseph, Elected City Clerk, City of North Miami, Florida

Treasurer, Victoria Siplin, County Commissioner, Orange County, Florida

Parliamentarian: Eunice Zeigler, Council Member, Methuen, Massachusetts

Historian: Bertrand Louis, Vice-Chair of Spotswood, New Jersey State Board of Education

NHAEON Members-At-Large:

Valerie M. Cartright, Council Member, Brookhaven, New York

Eudson T. Francois, Board of Trustees, Spring Valley, New York

Michael J. Joseph, City Commissioner, North Miami Beach, Florida

Christina Romelus, City Commissioner, Boynton Beach, Florida