New York Federal Judge Blocks Trump administration from ending TPS for Haitians

MIAMI – In a 145-page federal ruling, U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz of the Eastern District of New York issued a nationwide temporary injunction preventing DHS from terminating Temporary Protected Status, TPS, for Haitians.

Kuntz said 50,000 to 60,000 Haitians and their U.S.-born children would suffer “irreparable harm” if the legal protection ended and they were forced to return to a country that is not safe.

The following is a statement from Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Family Action Network Movement:

“Family Action Network Movement in collaboration with the National Immigration Project, Institute for Justice & Democracy in Haiti, Haiti Justice, Haiti Liberte, Ira Kurzman and Mayor Brown and other plaintiffs are celebrating this victory. The Trump Administration termination of TPS was motivated by racism not by facts. We will continue to fight to find a permanent solution for all TPS recipients. “