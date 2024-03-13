Local News

National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) Statement on Haitian Prime Minister’s Resignation

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry
Washington, D.C. – Following the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the National Haitian American Elected Official Network (NHAEON) reiterates its commitment to respecting Haiti’s sovereignty and self-determination. NHAEON articulates its position on the unfolding political events, emphasizing the importance of Haitian civil society in restoring democratic principles.

NHAEON stands in solidarity with the Haitian people, supporting initiatives for peace and political stability.

Recognizing the complexity of holding elections in the current security situation in Haiti, NHAEON acknowledges the challenges and stresses that electoral processes are feasible with a united commitment from all sectors involved in the temporary transitional council, placing Haiti’s interests first.

NHAEON’s key recommendations for a stronger Haiti include:

  • Ensuring accountable governance by organizing elections for all political offices, including presidential and parliamentary positions.
  • Establishing a consensus-based Conseil Electoral Provisoire (CEP) to organize and oversee the electoral process.

NHAEON’s calls on the US government and international community to provide essential humanitarian and economic aid to protect vulnerable Haitians from starvation, kidnapping, and violence.

NHAEON’s reiterates its call to the Biden Administration to:

  • Promptly confirm the appointment of a Haitian ambassador
  • Respect Haiti’s sovereignty and right to self-determination
  • Cease deportations to Haiti
  • Extend Temporary Protective Status (TPS) and protection under other humanitarian benefits, including the Humanitarian Reunification Parole Program

Our hearts are with the people of Haiti, and we stand in solidarity with efforts to restore peace and political stability.

 

