Tricia “CK” Hoffler, Esq., to Address the Caribbean Bar Association’s Annual Awards Gala

The Caribbean Bar Association Presents the 23rd Annual Scholarship and Awards Gala

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Caribbean Bar Association presents its 23rd Annual Scholarship and Awards Gala on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Marriott Miami Biscayne Bay located at 1633 N. Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132.

The cocktail reception begins at 7:00 p.m. and dinner will follow at 8:00 p.m.

In keeping with the Association’s mission of “Informing, Educating and Empowering” the Caribbean-American community, the theme for this year’s gala is “Le J’ouvert: A Caribbean Diaspora Celebration.”

The Association will recognize members of the legal profession and the community who excel in their respective spheres by lifting and empowering the Caribbean-American Community.

Special invited guests include candidates for local, judicial, and national elections.

Tricia “CK” Hoffler, Esq., President-Elect of the National Bar Association, will deliver the keynote address, and the Mistress and Master of Ceremonies are journalist Carla Hill and Honorable Judge Norman Hemming.

The Honorable Judge Lissette Reid will swear in the Association Executive Board, and the Honorable Judge Jackie Powell will deliver the invocation.

2019 Caribbean Bar Association Award Honorees

President’s Award – Tricia “CK” Hoffler, Esq.

– Tricia “CK” Hoffler, Esq. Corporate Citizen Award – Kim Vaughan Lerner LLP

– Kim Vaughan Lerner LLP Leading Advocate Award – Florida International University Law PATH Program

– Florida International University Law PATH Program Community Guardian Award – Mr. Craig Aquart, McHarry Associates

Attendees will be treated to musical entertainment, mouthwatering cuisine, and dancing into the night to vibrant rhythms across the spectrum of Caribbean genres.

The proceeds from the event will sponsor public interest internships for law students from local law schools. Tickets for the gala are available online at Caribbean Bar Association.

An annual feature of the gala is the cash raffle of amazing gift offerings. Individual raffle tickets cost $5.00 while a bundle of five tickets will cost $20.00.

Proceeds of this year’s raffle will benefit the Bahamas Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. Monetary donations can also be made on-site at the gala.

For more information, please email the Association at caribbeanbarassociation@gmail.com. Purchasing tickets immediately is recommended as this event sells out every year.