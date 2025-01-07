Nassau Cruise Port Sets New Record with 5.6 Million Passengers in 2024

NASSAU, Bahamas — Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) has set a new record for passengers. In 2024, it welcomed 5.6 million cruise travelers. This is the second year in a row that the port has seen record growth. This shows the strong global interest in travel to the Bahamas. It also highlights the port’s growing importance to the country’s economy.

Cruise Visitors

In 2023, Nassau Cruise Port welcomed 4.4 million passengers, surpassing the previous year’s total of 3.2 million, signaling a consistent and impressive upward trajectory. With 5.6 million cruise visitors in 2024, the destination has demonstrated its resilience and ability to thrive amidst an increasingly competitive tourism industry.

As the largest and busiest transit cruise port in the region, NCP continues to serve as a cornerstone of The Bahamas’ tourism sector. The record-breaking passenger numbers are directly linked to the substantial growth in the Bahamian economy.

In 2024, The Bahamas welcomed approximately 9.1 million visitors, with 61% of them—approximately 5.6 million—arriving via cruise ships that sailed into Nassau Cruise Port.

This surge in visitors contributes directly to approximately $2.6 billion in annual tourism revenues for the nation, creating a ripple effect across a wide range of industries. Local businesses, from retailers and restaurants to tour operators and artisans, continue to benefit from the influx of cruise passengers.

The growth of Nassau Cruise Port has opened new chances for current businesses. It also helps a new group of Bahamian entrepreneurs to succeed.

Modernization of Nassau Cruise Port

The expansion and modernization of NCP have also led to increased demand for workforce development, helping to provide jobs in both established sectors and emerging industries. Nassau Cruise Port remains committed to fostering a sustainable, inclusive economic environment for Bahamians.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone for the second year in a row,” said Mike Maura, Jr., CEO of Nassau Cruise Port. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of our talented team, our valued partners, and the Bahamian people. We could not have reached this point without the unwavering support of our stakeholders, including the Government of The Bahamas, our cruise line partners, local businesses, and the community at large. Together, we are shaping the future of Bahamian tourism, and I am excited to see the continued growth of Nassau Cruise Port as a gateway to The Bahamas and a source of opportunity for all.”

Nassau Cruise Port has big plans for growth and improvement. It aims to stay a leader in global cruise tourism. New developments will include better facilities to help guests reach popular spots in New Providence. There will also be fun family activities, dining choices, and eco-friendly practices. These changes should make the visitor experience better. They will also help the port become a leading cruise hub in the area.

Premier Tourism Destination

Nassau Cruise Port is excited to promote Nassau as a top tourism spot. They plan to improve downtown projects to enhance the visitor experience.