4 Accessible Ways to Get Long-Term Experience Abroad

Vacations abroad are fun for a brief and limited sample of life in a new place and among a distinct culture, but to derive any serious benefits from your experience, you’ll need to stick around for a bit longer.

Whether you’re interested in improving your foreign language skills, getting to know a new culture with intimate familiarity, or simply getting out of your comfort zone and broadening your horizons, living abroad for extended periods is the best way to achieve your goals. For most people, however, this concept is easier talked about than actually done.

So how can you travel to a foreign country and arrange to live there for longer than just a quick vacation? It’s actually more accessible than you might think. Read on to learn four simple ways you can get long-term experience in the international destination of your choosing.

1. Apply for Permanent Residency in the Country of Your Choosing

If you’re ready to go all-in and make a new country your forever home, you want to consider applying for permission to become a permanent resident. This would allow you to stay in this country indefinitely and experience all that the location and culture have to offer.

Of course, applicants will need to meet a few criteria to be eligible for this option, and it all depends on the country you choose. For example, to qualify for a PR Application Singapore, you have to have some existing tie to the country. You could have a spouse or relative who is already a resident, or you could have a pre-existing job or academic opportunity there.

Be sure to look over the requirements carefully before applying.

2. Take Advantage of Study Abroad Programs Through Your University

If you are a university student, study abroad programs can provide you with incredible opportunities to live in international destinations for a semester or two. Your options will be limited to what programs your school offers and whether they correspond to your field of study, but it’s certainly worth looking into if you have an affiliation with an academic institution.

3. Look for International Job Opportunities

One of the easiest ways to secure access to long-term residency in a foreign country is by getting a job overseas. Once you’ve been hired by an employer in your desired country, it should be much easier to obtain a work visa or circumvent whatever other immigration obstacles the country has in place.

You might think it’s difficult to find opportunities like this, but it’s not as hard as you’d expect if you know where to look. For example, resources like Workaway are available to help people looking for long-term abroad experience find work opportunities in their desired destinations.

4. Go Backpacking in a Region with Limited Border Controls

For those more concerned with broadening their horizons than achieving familiarity with any one specific location or culture, backpacking may be the perfect choice. It’s a great way to spend a few months traveling internationally in an open and carefree manner.

Europe is a popular choice among backpackers due to the lack of travel restrictions within the Schengen Area. Once an international traveler has obtained access to any member state with a passport or visa, they can travel to most other countries within the European Union without having to stop at border checkpoints.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking to spend a few months getting to know your dream destination, or you’re interested in immigrating and adopting a foreign country as your new home, you have a plethora of options to choose from to get your long-term abroad experience. Consider your priorities and select the method that suits your needs the best!