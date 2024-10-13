NASSAU, Bahamas — The Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) marketing team recently met with executives from the Bay Street Straw Market, including Robert Lightbourne, Straw Market Authority Executive Chairman, and Carolyn L. Bowe, Straw Market Managing Director, along with association members to discuss collaborative efforts to drive more cruise passengers to the historic market. The meeting focused on a campaign project and revitalization initiatives spearheaded by NCP to boost the market’s appeal and stimulate economic activity.

“This meeting was incredibly positive,” said Maya Nottage, Regional Marketing Director at Nassau Cruise Port. “From the very beginning, we have expressed our unwavering support for the Straw Market. Its significance extends far beyond tourism; the history and impact of the Straw Market are deeply woven into our community. We are thrilled to partner with their team in rekindling the love for this world-famous attraction, which serves as a vital source of income for so many Bahamians.”

This partnership reflects a strong commitment by Nassau Cruise Port to support the wider Bahamian economy and the preservation of the rich cultural heritage of the islands. By working together, NCP and the Straw Market Association aim to create a thriving marketplace that benefits vendors and visitors.