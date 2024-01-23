CHTA Members Shine in USA Today 10Best Hotels in the Caribbean

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is proud to announce that several of its members have been recognized in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, specifically in the categories of “Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts” and “Best Caribbean Resorts”. This recognition showcases the incredible diversity and excellence within the Caribbean hospitality industry and across CHTA’s membership base.

“Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts”

In the “Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts” category, the following CHTA member hotels were recognized:

S Hotel Jamaica – Montego Bay, Jamaica

– Montego Bay, Jamaica Serenity at Coconut Bay – Eau Piquant, St. Lucia

Spice Island Beach Resort – St. George’s, Grenada

Sunset at the Palms – Negril, Jamaica

Sandals Dunn’s River – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Beaches Turks and Caicos – Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Windjammer Landing Resort and Residences – Gros Islet, St. Lucia

Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa – Maho Beach, St. Maarten

Furthermore, CHTA congratulated member properties in the “10 Best Caribbean Resorts” category:

The Sands at Grace Bay – Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort – Oranjestad, Aruba

Manchebo Beach Resort and Spa – Oranjestad, Aruba

The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort – St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

True Blue Bay Boutique Resort – St. George’s, Grenada

Grand Hyatt at Baha Mar – Nassau, Bahamas

Golden Rock Dive and Nature Resort – St. Eustatius, Dutch Caribbean

Casa de Campo Resort and Villas – La Romana, Dominican Republic

“These properties have earned a well-deserved place in the Top 10 of USA TODAY’s 10Best. It’s an outstanding achievement that reflects the commitment to excellence and unparalleled service synonymous with Caribbean hospitality,” said Vanessa Ledesma, Acting CEO and Director General of CHTA.

Ledesma noted that CHTA is proud to see its member hotels garner such esteemed recognition, especially as these awards are chosen by top editors and voted on by readers.

USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards showcase the best of the best, covering categories including destinations, food and drink, hotels, and things to do. A panel of experts submits nominees in all categories. The final set of nominees is chosen by 10Best editors before being presented to the public for voting.

Ledesma added: “CHTA is delighted to have the Caribbean showcased among the highlighted regions in USA Today’s 10Best. This achievement reflects the significance of the Caribbean in the global tourism landscape, affirming it as one of the premier destinations worldwide to visit, live, work, and do business.”