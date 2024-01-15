MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The S Hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica was named in the 2024 USA Today Top 10 Readers’ Choice Awards , topped the list of best Caribbean all-inclusive resorts.

This award adds to the impressive track record of the S Hotel. They have previously been named the No. 1 Best Hotel in the Caribbean and the 16th Best Hotel in the World in Condé Nast’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Andres Cope, Hotel Manager at S Hotel, said: “This honor is a testament to the tireless efforts of every team member at S Hotel Jamaica who are passionate about their work and committed to providing guests with a world-class all-inclusive experience that showcases the uniqueness of Jamaica. Beauty and culture. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our loyal guests, dedicated team members and unwavering supporters, who have made it possible for the hotel to receive this extraordinary distinction.”

Montego Bay Hip Strip

The S Hotel is situated on Montego Bay’s iconic Jimmy Cliff Boulevard. It is a contemporary symbol of Jamaican culture and heritage. Guests at this award-winning resort can immerse themselves in an environment woven with Jamaican history and art. The hotel features sculptures of famous Jamaican figures, 10-foot-long Jamaican-style boots decorated with traditional colors. Plus, Club S, a passa passa-themed reggae dancehall nightclub. Visitors are offered the most authentic Jamaican nightlife experience.

Member Group of Luxury Hotels of the World

S Hotel Jamaica is the only luxury hotel on the pristine land of Doctor’s Cave Beach. They welcome guests 16 years and older and offering a wide range of gourmet dining, wellness facilities, interactive guest experiences and local tours .

S Hotel is a member of the “Group of Luxury Hotels of the World”. The hotel has three bars, a stylish 24-hour coffee shop, two swimming pools, and spacious suites. In addition, there are five restaurants serving authentic traditional Jamaican cuisine and international cuisine.

The resort also features an underground spa with three plunge pools and a sauna. Plus, a fully equipped fitness room. Best of all, thoughtfully designed guestrooms that perfectly blend contemporary design with the vibrant nature of Jamaica.

Finalists in each award category are carefully selected by a panel that includes editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert consultants and sources from Gannett and other media. Voting is conducted electronically on the 10Best.com website.