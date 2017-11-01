Ubersoca Cruise partners with Caribbean Tourism Organization

Caribbean Tourism Organization to Host Destination Showcase on Ubersoca Cruise 2017

Hamilton, Bermuda – Ubersoca Cruise (USC), the largest Soca festival at sea, has partnered with the Caribbean region’s tourism development agency, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) for its 2017 cruise, which sails from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico, November 16 – 20.

CTO will host a Destination Showcase onboard Ubersoca 2017, which will give passengers an insight into the diversity of the region and the attributes that make the Caribbean islands such a popular tourism destination.

The foundation for this partnership was laid when USC participated as a sponsor of CTO’s Caribbean Week New York in June of this year, and the onboard workshop is part of the collaboration arrangement.

The CTO workshop, which will be facilitated by Amanda Charles and Kennedy Pemberton of the CTO’s Sustainable Tourism Product Development Division, will feature highlights of ongoing CTO initiatives, information on Caribbean destinations as well as a Caribbean Trivia competition with exciting prizes to be won.

The event will culminate with an open forum dealing with issues and opportunities in Caribbean Tourism, Music, Culture and Carnivals.

“The CTO is pleased to partner with Ubersoca Cruise as part of its continuing efforts to promote Caribbean Tourism, and initiatives such as the CTO Scholarship Foundation and Hurricane Relief fund. We salute the young entrepreneurs that have transformed a traditional tourism product into an authentic Caribbean cultural experience, and look forward to exploring this new frontier with the Ubersoca Team in adding value to the regional cruise tourism experience”, Amanda Charles, Sustainable Tourism Specialist, Caribbean Tourism Organization.