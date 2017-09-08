St Kitts Tourism bounces back following Hurricane Irma

Basseterre, St. Kitts – We are pleased to report that the Federation ( St Kitts ) is virtually unscathed following the passage of Hurricane Irma. Considering the minimal damage that was sustained, the islands’ tourism providers are in the process of reopening.

Hotels are returning to business as usual and guests are continuing to enjoy their stays. Our restaurants, attractions and shops including the many popular retail outlets at Port Zante are now open, with The Carnival Fascination confirmed to visit St Kitts tomorrow as planned.

“Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has kept St Kitts & Nevis in thoughts and prayers while we awaited the passage of the storm,” said Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce the Hon. Mr. Lindsay F.P. Grant. While we are beginning to resume normal operations, please join me in continuing to send thoughts and prayers to those who have been more seriously impacted.”

As of noon today, St. Kitts’ Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) is open and accepting flights. However, due to the projected path of Hurricane Irma over Florida and potentially Georgia as well as the prospective impact of Hurricane Jose, many airlines have canceled flights departing Saturday and Sunday from the US into the region. We recommend you check with your airline for schedule and service changes.