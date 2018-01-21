Le Plaza Hotel Welcomes Visitors To Carnival In Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Le Plaza Hotel , one of Haiti’s historic hotels is encouraging travelers to visit the Caribbean destination to celebrate Carnival 2018 next month.

Marc Pierre-Louis, General Manager of Le Plaza Hotel, said this year’s festival, the theme of which is “Ayiti sou wout chanjman” (Haiti on the road to change), is “a celebration of who we are as a people. It is a time when the whole nation comes together. The music is transcending, the energy is pulsating … it’s a much needed break from the stresses of life for locals as well as for our guests, it is a remedy for the soul.”

The national carnival, which returns to Port-au-Prince after three years, will take place in the capital from Sunday, February 11 to Tuesday, February 13 this year. Carnival is traditionally celebrated from Sunday to the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, which is observed through Easter.

“Our hotel, which offers authentic Haitian hospitality, exceptionally high levels of guest service and an organic ambience, is the only one located directly on the carnival parade route,” Pierre-Louis pointed out, explaining that Le Plaza’s carnival stand is accessible through the hotel gardens. “So we encourage visitors, including members of our Diaspora, to make Le Plaza Hotel their home base,” he added.

Le Plaza Hotel is offering its “Kanaval 2018” package, which includes a three-night stay, a complimentary parking space per room, daily breakfast and buffet dinners, a keepsake T-shirt and access to the official Le Plaza catered stand featuring savory Haitian bouillon – a hearty beef and vegetable soup.

Rates for the “Kanaval 2018” package start at US$200 per person, per night (double occupancy required) and are available for three-night stays beginning Sunday, February 11.

The family-run Haitian hotel features stunning artwork by local artists and offers comfort and convenience with an outdoor pool, full service restaurant, fitness room, business center, and internet access in all rooms and public areas.

Le Plaza Hotel is just a few minutes’ drive from the iconic Mupanah (Musée du Panthéon National Haïtien), the National Museum of Art and Marché de Fer (a public market dating back to 1889), which guests are encouraged to visit.