Nassau Cruise Port Enhances Tourism in The Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Nassau Cruise Port (NCP), the gateway to The Bahamas for millions of cruise passengers annually, is proud to announce its official membership in the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA). This strategic alliance reflects NCP’s ongoing commitment to enhancing The Bahamas’ tourism product. It also supports the growth and sustainability of the nation’s hospitality sector.

By joining the BHTA, Nassau Cruise Port deepens its collaboration with key tourism stakeholders. This move underscores its dedication to driving shared success across the industry. As the busiest transit cruise port in the world, NCP brings unique insights, innovation, and infrastructure investment. These contributions will benefit members and the broader Bahamian economy.

“We are honored to join the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association and to stand alongside so many dedicated organizations working to elevate our tourism industry,” said Mike Maura Jr., CEO & Director of Nassau Cruise Port. “Our investment in the redevelopment of the port was designed not only to enhance the visitor experience but to ensure greater economic opportunities for Bahamians. Through our BHTA membership, we look forward to building stronger partnerships, sharing knowledge, and supporting initiatives that benefit the entire country.” BHTA President, Jackson Weech, welcomed the membership of the cruise port, noting the value of having its voice and expertise represented within the association. “Considering Nassau Cruise Port’s unique positioning as an integral point of entry in The Bahamas; we are most pleased to have them join our organization. The Nassau Cruise Port experience is the first and last impression that will be embedded in the minds of many of our seafaring visitors when they dock in the Port of Nassau. As a premier venue, Nassau Cruise Port offers guests and locals the opportunity to intermingle and interact with local artisans and artists; and act as a gateway to Historic Nassau, with the capacity to reflect the plethora of uniquely Bahamian experiences, its food, music, hand-crafted artifacts, and other tourism offerings. We look forward to working with NCP to collaborate more closely and align on strategies that uplift all sectors of tourism.”

$300 Million Redevelopment

Nassau Cruise Port recently completed a transformative $300 million redevelopment project, creating a modern, world-class facility with expanded berths, enhanced retail and dining options, and a vibrant Junkanoo museum and amphitheater. The port now accommodates up to six ships simultaneously, including the world’s largest cruise vessels. Phase two of its redevelopment is currently underway and includes the creation of a portside pool experience and expansion of its yacht and marina services.

With this new partnership, both organizations reaffirm their shared commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and excellence in Bahamian tourism.